What channel is the Clemson vs Kentucky game on? Time, TV & live stream for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game

The 2023 Cotton Bowl is set, and it will be Clemson versus Kentucky – two teams that have had to overcome a lot of ups and downs all year. The 8-4 Clemson Tigers and the 7-4 Kentucky Wildcats will do battle at EverBank Stadium, and several stories are already at play.

Heading into this game, Kentucky aims to topple their No. 3 ranked opponent this year after beating Louisville to conclude the regular season. Meanwhile, Clemson is striving for a fifth consecutive victory at the 2023 Gator Bowl. This year was more or less a departure from their usual dominance, as they failed to win ten games for the first time since 2011 (via CBS).

Aside from that, this 10th Gator Bowl appearance for the Tigers also underscores how they've underperformed in recent postseason stints. Their Gator Bowl record sits at 4-5, having lost three straight games – the most recent being in 2008. But this is a new day and a new game. And they'll have to handle business right in front of them. Kentucky has shown a lot of toughness this year, having finished with a winning record in a tough conference.

Who's coming out with a victory at this year's Gator Bowl?

What channel is the Gator Bowl on?

Live Stream: The bowl game featuring Clemson vs Kentucky will be livestreamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best sites for streaming college football presently. Fans can try Fubo out as the service offers a free trial. Aside from that, all plans can be canceled anytime, so there's no obligation to stay.

TV Channel: Fans can catch the 2023 Gator Bowl live on ESPN. When it comes to age, this Bowl is one of the absolute oldest: first being played way back in 1946. As such, with that length of existence comes multiple skips: first time in 1964, then 1970, 1988, 1990, 1995, and 2019.

Clemson, with its 10 appearances including this year, has had the most stints in the Gator Bowl. Kentucky, on the other hand, is a relative newcomer to the Gator Bowl with three (tied for 17th). But like every other marquee team, these two squads have had 72 Bowl appearances combined: the Tigers have 50, and the rest belong to the Wildcats.

What time is the Clemson vs Kentucky Gator Bowl

Game?

Date: The Gator Bowl game featuring Clemson vs Kentuck is scheduled for Dec. 29.

Time: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Gator Bowl at 12:00 p.m. ET. This is one of the better-timed Bowl games considering a good chunk of the schedule are late-night games. So for those who want to watch this game live, you won't have much of a problem.

What to expect in the Gator Bowl Game?

Clemson may have had a disappointing start for the year, but their performance later in the season showed just how good they can still get.

It was the Tigers' rushing attack that helped them close the regular season campaign off strong. As the second-best running team in the ACC with an average of 225.5 yards per game, they will surely present a ton of problems for Kentucky's rushing defense to begin with. However, Clemson could be facing what could be one of the biggest thorns in the side of ACC opponents all year.

The Wildcats have noticeably won six straight victories over ACC opponents in recent memory. But pundits could be quick to point out that five of those wins were against Louisville, and the sixth was against Virginia Tech in the 2019 Belk Bowl. The Cardinals and the Hokies are far from powerhouse teams themselves – but Clemson is no spry chicken of a team this year either.

Who will be the starting QB for Clemson in the Gator Bowl?

Cade Klubnik will not be sitting this game out like a lot of his top-end QB peers. His numbers won't be posted here as they're easily accessible. However, it's clear to see that Klubnik has come so far from being the backup to former starter DJ Uiagalelei, and he's going to be far more comfortable in this game.

Who will be the starting QB for Kentucky in the Alamo Bowl?

Devin Leary will also not opt to sit this game out and will see action against Clemson once more – for the third time in his career. Leary, who formerly played for NC State, already played against Clemson in the postseason twice as a member of the Wolfpack. This includes a 238-yard, four-touchdown pass performance in 2021 two years ago in a 2OT upset of the Tigers at home.

Clemson's 2023 schedule before facing Kentucky

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 5 DUKE 7-28 SEPT 10 CHARLESTON SO 66-17 SEPT 17 FL ATLANTIC 48-14 SEPT 24 FLORIDA STATE 24-31 OCT 1 SYRACUSE 31-14 OCT 8 WAKE FOREST 17-12 OCT 22 MIAMI FL 20-28 OCT 29 NC STATE 17-24 NOV 5 NOTRE DAME 31-23 NOV 12 GEORGIA TECH 42-21 NOV 19 UNC 31-20 NOV 26 SOUTH CAROLINA 16-7

Kentucky's 2023 schedule before facing Clemson

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 3 BALL STATE 44-14 SEPT 10 EASTERN KY 28-17 SEPT 17 AKRON 35-3 SEPT 24 VANDERBILT 45-28 OCT 1 FLORIDA 33-14 OCT 8 GEORGIA 13-51 OCT 15 MISSOURI 21-38 OCT 29 TENNESSEE 27-33 NOV 5 MS STATE 24-3 NOV 12 ALABAMA 21-49 NOV 19 SOUTH CAROLINA 14-17 NOV 26 LOUISVILLE 38-31

