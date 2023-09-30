What channel is the Colorado Game on today? TV schedule, streaming options and more

Ahead of the Colorado game against USC today, the Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders, hinted at an acceptance of his team's underdog position. The Buffaloes will be facing No. 8 USC as they attempt to recover from last weekend's loss against Oregon. Meanwhile, Sanders has compared today's encounter to a David vs. Goliath situation whereby the Buffaloes are David while USC is the Goliath.

Nevertheless, the Buffaloes are far from being completely written off against the mighty USC Trojans. Sanders' boys have shown grit and courage this season and have what it takes to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Below is the full TV schedule and streaming options to watch the game live.

What channel is Colorado vs. USC on today?

Viewers can watch the Buffaloes game against the USC Trojans live on FOX. Streaming options include the Fox Sports app and Fubo TV for subscribers who would rather watch online.

Colorado vs. USC details

The game between the Buffaloes and the Trojans is scheduled to be played today, Sept. 30, 2023, at the Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. It will be the Buffaloes' second Pac-12 matchup this season after their loss to Oregon in Week 4.

The USC Trojans are coming for their third Pac-12 matchup of the season. Earlier, they defeated the Stanford Cardinals in a Week 3 matchup before beating Arizona State last weekend.

Colorado injury report

The biggest injury absence for the Buffaloes is wide receiver, Travis Hunter. Hunter picked up an injury after a knock by Henry Blackburn in the Buffaloes' Week 3 win over Colorado State. However, Shilo Sanders is also doubtful for the Buffaloes in defense.

Other players whose availability for the game is doubtful for the Deion Sanders' team are Myles Slusher, Xavier Weaver, and Louis Passarello.

USC injury report

Trojans' wide receiver, Raleek Brown is not certain to start the game. But Lincoln Riley's team has a quite healthy roster with their major players all available to start against the Buffaloes.

Both teams will have their star quarterbacks available to lead their offensive charge. The Trojans will be led by Heisman Trophy holder, Caleb Williams, while the Buffaloes have the Heisman hopeful, Shedeur Sanders leading their offense.

The game will have in attendance top celebrities from the entertainment and the sporting world. Among those reported to be attending are LeBron James, Jay Z, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and so on.