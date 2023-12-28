What channel is the NC State vs Kansas State game on? Time, TV & live stream for the Pop-Tarts Bowl game

For this year's Pop-Tarts Bowl, it will be a battle of two ranked teams trying to show the other one who's truly superior: North Carolina State vs Kansas State. The 18th-ranked Wolfpack is set to face off against the 25th-ranked Wildcats in Orlando, Florida. Scheduled for Thursday, this matchup features two competitive teams aiming for victory after relatively successful regular season campaigns.

NC State(9-3) secured victory in their last five games to end their season with a flourish. This included a win over UNC, which definitely put a pep in their step to close out the year. Eager to sustain their momentum, they aim to clinch the game against the Wildcats, achieving a remarkable six consecutive wins. This would also put an end to their three-game bowl losing streak.

As for Kansas State(8-4), their conclusion to the regular season was less than ideal. They saw their two-game winning streak come to an end in their recent matchup against the Iowa Cyclones, so they're definitely eager to rebound from the setback. A win will not only give them a Bowl victory, but also their third win in their last four games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl is set. Who's going to win?

What Channel is the Pop-Tarts Bowl on?

Live Stream: The bowl game featuring NC State vs Kansas State will be livestreamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best sites for streaming college football presently. Fans can try Fubo out as the service offers a free trial. Aside from that, all plans can be canceled anytime, so there's no obligation to stay.

TV Channel: Fans can catch the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl live on ESPN. First founded in 1990, this Bowl was originally played outside Miami instead of within Orlando. That first matchup, then called the Blockbuster Bowl, was between Florida State and Penn State. It has since continued every year and undergone a total of nine name changes. 2023 is the first time it was called the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

NC State is tied with Miami for the most appearances in this Bowl with six (including this year). Kansas State, on the other hand, is appearing here for the first time. But both teams have been postseason Bowl veterans for a while--34 games for the Wolfpack, and 25 for the Wildcats.

What time is the NC State vs Kansas State Pop-Tarts Bowl Game?

Date: The Pop-Tarts Bowl featuring NC State vs Kansas State is scheduled for Dec. 28.

Time: Fans can catch the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl at 5:45 p.m. ET. It's just the right timeslot to kick back back, grab a beer and some good food, and relax. Inviting friends and family over to watch this highly anticipated game is recommended!

What to expect in the Pop-Tarts Bowl Game?

The 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl is likely one of the best Bowl games of the year, and that's saying it lightly. Both NC State and Kansas State are almost evenly matched, and it's tough to pick just one winner.

Among the biggest stories here will be Kansas State's new-look offense. With their former offensive coordinator, starting QB Will Howard, and top two receivers leaving, they'll have to figure new things out on the attack against NC State's good team defense. The Wolfpack are 26th in opponent PPG, 30th in opponent YPG, and an elite third in defending the third down.

Aside from that, NC State is also excellent at defending both the running and passing game. But there's a reason Kansas State is one of the highest-scoring teams in the nation (11th in PPG). On this side of the ball, they are as deadly as anyone--especially on the ground (13th and 14th in rushes and rush yards per game).

So, what's going to happen here is simple: expect these two teams to keep it tight and high-scoring.

Who will be the starting QB for NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl?

Former Virginia transfer and sixth-year senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong is single-handedly the most critical cog in NC State's ground and aerial offense. Aside from passing for 1,621 yards and only getting sacked six times, he also rushed for 544 yards on 126 carries with six TDs. He is a dual-threat QB through and through, and should be more than enough to keep Kansas State's defense guessing.

Who will be the starting QB for Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl?

The Wildcats will entrust freshman Avery Johnson with the quarterback duties after Will Howard's departure. He might've had limited playing time this season, but he is quite efficient during his snaps: completing 23 of 35 passes (65.7%) for 301 yards and three touchdowns.

Not only that, he's also rushed for 225 yards on 45 carries--alongside the third-most rushing touchdowns in the nation for true freshmen with six total. His dual-threat capabilities will be pivotal to the Wildcats' offense here.

NC State 2023 schedule before facing Kansas State

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 1 UCONN 24-14 SEPT 10 NOTRE DAME 45-24 SEPT 1 VMI 45-7 SEPT 23 VIRGINIA 24-21 SEPT 30 LOUISVILLE 10-13 OCT 8 MARSHALL 48-41 OCT 15 DUKE 3-24 OCT 29 CLEMSON 24-17 NOV 5 MIAMI FL 20-6 NOV 12 WAKE FOREST 26-6 NOV 19 VIRGINIA TECH 35-28 NOV 26 UNC 39-20

Kansas State's 2023 schedule before facing NC State

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 3 SEMO 45-0 SEPT 10 TROY 42-13 SEPT 17 MISSOURI 27-30 SEPT 24 UCF 44-31 OCT 7 OKLAHOMA STATE 21-29 OCT 15 TEXAS TECH 38-21 OCT 22 TCU 41-3 OCT 29 HOUSTON 41-0 NOV 5 TEXAS 30-33 NOV 12 BAYLOR 59-25 NOV 19 KANSAS 31-27 NOV 26 IOWA STATE 35-42

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season