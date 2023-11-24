Week 13 of the 2023 college football season will feature crunch games, including Oklahoma vs. TCU. The highly-anticipated matchup will occur on Friday, November 24 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

No. 13 Oklahoma (9-2, 6-2) is looking for its first 10-win season under Brent Venables. The Sooners, who are third in Big 12, need to win their final game of the regular season to stand a chance at playing in the championship game.

Meanwhile, TCU (5-6, 3-5) needs a win to clinch a bowl game berth. The Horned Frogs haven't had the best seasons in 2023 and have struggled for consistency. Nonetheless, they will be looking to end the regular season with a victory.

What channel is the Oklahoma vs. TCU game on today?

TCU Horned Frogs QB Josh Hoover

The Oklahoma vs. TCU Week 13 clash will air on FOX. Fans who don't have cable access can livestream the game on Fubo TV.

Oklahoma vs. TCU start time

The clash between Oklahoma and TCU is scheduled to commence at noon (12:00 p.m. ET) on Friday, Nov. 24. The game will be played at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma quarterback situation

The Oklahoma Sooners are expected to start with Dillon Gabriel as their quarterback against the Horned Frogs on Friday.

Gabriel has racked up 3,260 yards and 27 touchdowns on 242 passes this season. He has also added 337 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns on the ground.

TCU quarterback situation

The TCU Horned Frogs will start with freshman Josh Hoover as their quarterback against Oklahoma in Week 13. Hoover replaced the injured Chandler Morris in October and has kept his place in the team.

Hoover has completed 153 of his 240 passes for 1,862 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He has also rushed for five yards and scored one touchdown on the ground.