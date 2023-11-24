Is Dillon Gabriel playing today vs TCU? Oklahoma Sooners' starting QB situation explored

The Oklahoma Sooners host the TCU Horned Frogs today at noon ET, with a chance of making the Big 12 Championship game.

Oklahoma starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel is dealing with an injury sustained at the end of the second half against BYU last week. Ahead of the matchup against TCU, the fitness of Gabriel is the focal point.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Dillon Gabriel playing today?

Oklahoma Sooners starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel is expected to play on Friday at home against TCU.

Sooners coach Brent Venables said that he expects Gabriel to start against TCU.

“I feel like both of those guys will, if they continue to progress throughout the week, that they’ll be available this weekend,” Venables said.

Getting Gabriel back is massive news for the Sooners who are looking to earn a spot in the Big 12 Championship game.

Oklahoma will need some help to get to the championship game, but first-up is defeating TCU on Friday afternoon. If the Sooners beat the Horned Frogs as expected, they will need Texas to win and Oklahoma State to lose. If that happens, the Longhorns will play the Sooners in a rematch for the Big 12 Championship.

This season, Dillon Gabriel is 242-for-346 for 3,260 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Sooners remain confident in Jackson Arnold

Although Dillon Gabriel is expected to start on Friday against TCU. If he doesn't or aggravates his injury, the Sooners have full confidence in backup quarterback Jackson Arnold.

“I mean it sounds easy now. But, again, Jackson is not a nervous, anxious – might be anxious in overconfidence, speeding stuff up or something like that. But he has put the work in,” said Venables. “The moment wasn’t too big for him. The players around him? They knew that too.

“Like I told them in the locker room, unfortunate for Dillon but what a great example. You’re the backup quarterback, true-freshman – so sometimes they’re young and immature. Jackson’s not,” Venables continued.

“It’d be easy, in week whatever this is since we started fall camp, to not be prepared for the moment here late in the season. ‘Ah, I haven’t played yet’, ‘They’re going to redshirt me’. That’s not how he operates.”

Arnold is 18-for-24 for 202 yards and two touchdowns in limited action this season. Oklahoma enters its regular season finale as a nine-point favorite.