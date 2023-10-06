What channel is the Oregon State vs California game on? When and where to watch the Week 6 game

Week 6 is upon us, and most of you are trying to look up information regarding the various games. Let us help you with one such match-up in this article.

The Oregon State vs California Golden Bears game is going to be one hell of a Pac-12 showdown with both teams evenly matched.

The Oregon State Beavers have recorded just one loss so far this season. This was a close game against Washington State, which they lost 38-35. Their last game was a 21-7 blowout win against the Utah Utes.

On the other hand, the California Golden Bears have won three of the five games they've played so far. After Washington dismantled them 59-32 in Week 4, they managed to recuperate in time to win last weekend's game against Arizona State.

Here is everything you need to be up to date for the Oregon State vs California game in Week 6:

What channel is the Oregon State vs California game on?

TV Channel: Pac-12 network

Pac-12 network Live Stream: FuboTV

The Oregon State vs California game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. Apart from this, the live stream of the game can also be accessed through the FuboTV app.

Oregon State vs California start time

Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Kickoff: 10 p.m. ET

The Oregon State vs California game is scheduled to be played on October 7. It is expected to kick off at around 10 p.m. ET. The game will be played at the California Memorial Stadium, the home ground of the Golden Bears.

The Oregon State quarterback situation

Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei will continue as QB1 for the Beavers as they go up against California this weekend. Uiagalelei spent three seasons with the Clemson Tigers before transferring to Oregon State for the 2023 season. He was named as the starting QB of the team immediately after his arrival.

Utah Oregon St Football

So far in his debut season for the Beavers, DJ Uiagalelei has recorded 1,032 passing yards and 8 passing touchdowns while giving up 4 interceptions. Can he continue to make his mark at Oregon State this season?

The California quarterback situation

So far this campaign, California have split the QB1 duties between Sam Jackson V and Ben Finley. However, neither of the two have put up impressive performances to earn the trust of coach Jonathan Smith to solidify their role as a starter.

Sam Jackson V played the whole game against Arizona State last weekend but managed to put up only 130 passing yards with one passing TD. Thus, Jackson V and Finley might once again share time on the field during this weekend's clash against Oregon State.

How do you think the game is going to go down? Sound off in the comments section.

