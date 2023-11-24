What channel is Oregon vs. Oregon State game on today? When, where & how to watch the Week 13 game

There are some interesting games in store for Week 13 of the 2023 college football season, including Oregon vs. Oregon State. The in-state rivals will lock horns at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on Friday, Nov. 24.

No. 6 Oregon (10-1, 7-1) is second in the Pac-12 and crushed Arizona State 49-13 in its last game. A win for the Ducks in their final game of the season will confirm their spot in the championship game.

Meanwhile, No. 16 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) is fourth in the Pac-12. The Beavers suffered a narrow 22-20 loss to No. 4 Washington in their last matchup. Nonetheless, they will be hoping to finish the season on a strong note against their in-state rivals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What channel is the Oregon vs. Oregon State game on today?

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix

The Oregon vs. Oregon State Week 13 clash will air on FOX. Fans who don't have cable access can livestream the game on Fubo TV.

Oregon vs. Oregon State start time

The clash between Oregon and Oregon State is scheduled to commence at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 24. The game will be played at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Oregon quarterback situation

The Oregon Ducks are expected to start with Bo Nix as their quarterback for the Week 13 game against Oregon State.

Nix has been phenomenal for the Ducks this season and has put himself in contention for winning the Heisman Trophy. The quarterback has racked up 3,539 yards and 35 touchdowns on 282 passes. He has also recorded 128 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Oregon State quarterback situation

Barring any late injury or setback, DJ Uiagalelei should start for the Oregon State Beavers when they take on the Oregon Ducks on Friday.

Uiagalelei has thrown for 2,418 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. The signal-caller has also posted 206 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns on the ground.