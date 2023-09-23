What channel is the Tennessee game today? TV schedule, streaming options, and more

The Tennessee Volunteers got swamped on their Week 3 road game to Florida Gators. The Gators got the upset versus the then No. 11 Vols 29-16. The Vols have only four encounters since 1995 in the Swamp, with the last victory almost two decades ago in 2003.

The Vols got reprimanded by experts for their loss against the unraked Gators, with the Volunteers dropping to No. 23 in the Week 4 AP Poll. The Knoxville school lost the lead in the second quarter and was never able to recover it. Joe Milton threw 287 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

They face an easy encounter with the 1-2 UTSA Roadrunners in Week 4. UTSA lost to Houston in Week 1 and the Army in Week 3. They did defeat Texas State in Week 2, the same team that pulled a surprising victory in Week 1 versus Baylor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In Week 3 they lost 37-29 to the Army Black Knights. Their quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger had a good game with 239 passing yards with three touchdowns. Their defense though, got destroyed by the West Point's school running game, to which they surrendered 254 yards.

Eddie Lee Marburger isn't the Roadrunners starting signal-caller, with him filling in for starting quarterback Frank Harris who came down with an injury against Texas State. With 4,000 yards last year and in his sixth starting season, he is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in the FBS.

What channel is Tennessee vs. UTSA on?

The game will be transmitted through ESPN's SEC Network. You can stream the SEC Network through Hulu Live TV, FuboTV, Sling, Directv Stream, and Vidgo.

Tennessee vs. UTSA Roadrunners start time

The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Tennessee Volunteers injury report

The Vols have their fair share of injured personnel, with LB Keenan Pili, DL Elijah Simmons, C Cooper Mays, DB Christian Charles, DB Doneiko Slaughter, DL Tyree Weathersby, and RB Desean Bishop expected to miss the game due to injury.

Expand Tweet

UTSA Roadrunners injury report

UTSA announced late on Friday night that Frank Harris wouldn't be starting against Tennessee. Eddie Lee Marburger will get another week as a starter.