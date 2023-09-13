The Florida-Tennessee rivalry is among the oldest and one of the most significant in CFB history. Haven't you always wanted to know as to who has had the upper hand in this storied matchup so far? Are you certain about which team is pegged to win the next game in the dreaded Swamp? Read on to find out.

Here's all that is interesting about the rivalry. If you're a fan of either team and rooting for them this year, you would want to brush up on your facts for those dinner table conversations.

Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Vols: Head-to-Head

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

As of this season, the Gators lead the all-time series, 31-21. The two teams last met in Knoxville on September 24, 2022, for an electric game, which the Volunteers bagged 38-33.

The current state of the Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Vols saga is not as one-sided as a lot of other college football rivalries. However, Florida are actually reeling when it comes to rivalry games and are looking to gain some confidence. The Gators have dropped four straight rivalry games against the Vols, LSU, Georgia, and Florida State so far during HC Billy Napier's stint.

With these losses, Napier has the unceremonious title of the first football coach in school history to lose that many games to rivals in the same season. This upcoming game is his chance to gain lost ground.

A series full of streaks

The rivalry has been kept alive by some riveting matches, and these two teams do love their winning streaks.

The rivalry started with 10 straight Tennessee victories from 1916 to 1953. Florida won their first game against the Vols in 1954, then their second in 1969. After that, the Gators more or less dominated, winning 29 of the last 38 games up until 2022. This is punctuated by Florida's 12 straight wins from 2005 to 2015, and then another five straight from 2017 to 2021.

Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Vols: 'Ancient History?'

A recent report by Yahoo Sports dubbed the rivalry "ancient history" for anyone born during the 21st Century. Some might agree, as a lot of fans don't even count the Florida vs. Tennessee rivalry among the biggest in the SEC anymore.

However, both the Gators and the Vols are banking heavily on this game to dictate their season hopes. Notwithstanding either team's triumph, we're sure that the matchup is set to enthrall fans come September 17th. The Swamp is set to be a sight to behold!