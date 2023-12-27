What channel is the Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State game on? Time, TV & live stream for the TaxAct Texas Bowl game

The 2023 TaxAct Texas Bowl is set, and it will be Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State—two teams that have actually met each other in the postseason before. They will clash for the first time since 2019, when then-Aggies starting quarterback Kellen Mond led his team to a thrilling 24-21 victory.

Despite both teams facing the blowbacks of the transfer portal, Texas A&M appears to be relatively well-positioned on offense with starting quarterback Jaylen Henderson. As for the Cowboys, their stint at the Big 12 title game may be causing a bit of concern about their chances heading into this contest.

That's because in this Texas Bowl, they will be going up against an SEC team--a kind of squad they haven't been able to figure out.

Aside from that, Oklahoma State's offense is also missing several key players, one of which is Heisman-contending running back Ollie Gordon. He recently entered the transfer portal, and not to mention, his backups seem to be questionable heading into this game as well.

Either way, both the Aggies and the Cowboys shouldn't let their lineup issues (along with others) get the best of them. It's a new day and a new game. So who's coming out on top?

What channel is the Texas Bowl on?

Live Stream: The bowl game featuring Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State will be livestreamed on Fubo TV. This service is currently one of the best sites for streaming college football. Fans can try Fubo out, as the service offers a free trial. Aside from that, all plans can be canceled at any time, so there's no obligation to stay.

TV Channel: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Texas Bowl live on ESPN. First played in 2006, the Texas Bowl originally featured Kansas State and Rutgers. It has since continued every year, only skipping 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic-related concerns.

Texas A&M has had the most appearances in their namesake Bowl, with four total (including this year). Aside from that, they're also tied for the most wins in this one, with the other two teams being Kansas State and Texas Tech.

As for Oklahoma State, this is only their second time in the Texas Bowl after losing their first stint versus the same Aggies back in 2019.

So basically, the Cowboys and Aggies are having a rematch of their 2019 clash.

What time is the Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State Texas Bowl Game?

Date: The Texas Bowl game featuring Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State is scheduled for Dec. 27.

Time: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Texas Bowl at 9:00 p.m. ET. It's a bit late compared to other Bowl game schedules for this day, so, it's safe to say that one should prepare adequately if they want to experience this game live.

What to expect in the Texas Bowl game?

This game is basically a battle of an undermanned team in Texas A&M against a more or less intact Oklahoma State squad (barring a few transfers of their own).

Texas A&M will be missing at least three starters in its defensive backfield, as well as three starting defensive linemen (via Winners and Whiners).

It seems like even if they had the single-best recruiting class in history, the Aggies are absolutely lacking in depth across the second string of their defense. This could be something that Oklahoma State can definitely take advantage of.

Speaking of the Cowboys, their offense is already facing a depleted defensive lineup. They never crack the top 50 in six out of seven major team offense stats anyway. The one good thing about their offense, however, is that their QB almost never gets sacked--they're ranked an elite 3rd in QB sacked percentage.

Texas A&M is still relatively better on offense, so the Aggies can't really rely on their defense here to come away with the win.

Who will be the starting QB for Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl?

Quarterback Jaylen Henderson will be making his fourth consecutive start for the Aggies in this Texas Bowl. In the four total games he's played, he managed to log this split: 704 passing yards on 52-of-77 attempts. He's also had six TDs, two interceptions, and is a respectable threat on the ground with 104 yards on 41 carries.

Who will be the starting QB for Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl?

Three names are included in Oklahoma State's latest depth chart ahead of the Texas Bowl: Alan Bowman, Gunnar Gundy, and Garrett Rangel (via Sports Illustrated). There is no clear indication of who among these is starting the game, so one should likely expect it to be a game-day decision.

Texas A&M 2023 Schedule before it faces Oklahoma State

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 3 NEW MEXICO 52-10 SEPT 10 MIAMI FL 33-48 SEPT 17 LA-MONROE 47-3 SEPT 24 AUBURN 27-10 OCT 1 ARKANSAS 34-22 OCT 8 ALABAMA 20-26 OCT 15 TENNESSEE 13-20 OCT 29 SOUTH CAROLINA 30-17 NOV 5 OLE MISS 35-38 NOV 12 MS STATE 51-10 NOV 19 ACU 38-10 NOV 26 LSU 30-42

Oklahoma State 2023 Schedule before it faces Texas A&M

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 3 CENTRAL AR 27-13 SEPT 10 ARIZONA STATE 27-15 SEPT 17 SOUTH ALABAMA 7-33 SEPT 24 IOWA STATE 27-34 OCT 7 KANSAS STATE 29-21 OCT 15 KANSAS 39-32 OCT 22 WEST VIRGINIA 48-34 OCT 29 CINCINNATI 45-13 NOV 5 OKLAHOMA 27-24 NOV 12 UCF 3-45 NOV 19 HOUSTON 43-30 NOV 26 BYU 40-34 DEC 3 TEXAS 21-49

