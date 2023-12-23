What channel is the Utah vs Northwestern game on? Time, TV & Live Stream for Las Vegas Bowl game

The 2023 Las Vegas Bowl is set and it will be Utah vs Northwestern, two teams that have overcome a decent amount of adversity this year just to be here. The Utes and the Wildcats experienced an interestingly opposite turn of events in their regular season campaigns, as to be discussed here.

Utah started the season off well enough, all things considered. But they kind of faltered by the end, winning just one game out of their last five. A win in this Bowl will finally get them some redemption, as it will be their first Bowl win in six seasons after suffering an injury-filled campaign. For one, they're missing sack leader Jonah Elliss, defensive lineman Logan Fano, and linebacker Lander Barton.

As for Northwestern, it's safe to say that not a lot of people expected them to reach this stage, and that's not really a bad thing. It means that they overcame a lot of challenges to qualify, turning around their slow start and ending the regular season on a three-game winning streak. A Bowl victory will be an excellent feather to their cap.

So, who's going to win? The Las Vegas Bowl featuring Utah vs Northwestern is next.

What Channel is the Las Vegas Bowl on?

Live Stream: The bowl game featuring Utah vs Northwestern will be livestreamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best sites for streaming college football today. Fans can try Fubo out as the service offers a free trial. Aside from that, all plans can be canceled anytime, so there's no obligation to stay.

TV Channel: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Las Vegas Bowl live on ABC.

This is one of the longest-running Bowl games in the nation, having played its first game way back in 1992 between Bowling Green and Nevada. It has since continued every single year, with the Utes having had the most appearances (six, including 2023). They're also tied for the most wins with four.

On the other hand, this is Northwestern's first appearance at the Las Vegas Bowl and it's safe to say the program will be raring to go. It will be one of their numerous postseason Bowl appearances in program history (they've been in 16), compared to Utah's 24. These two teams are no strangers to the postseason, meaning this game is going to be a doozy.

What time is the Utah vs Northwestern Las Vegas Bowl Game?

Date: The Las Vegas Bowl game featuring Utah vs Northwestern is scheduled for Dec. 23.

Time: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Las Vegas Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What to expect in the Las Vegas Bowl game?

As previously mentioned, the Utes and the Wildcats overcame a lot just to be here. One could even say that this game shouldn't be called the Las Vegas Bowl, but rather the Adversity Bowl.

Everyone knows about Utah's injury-ridden regular season campaign this year, as they'll be missing four key players, including star QB Cameron Rising. They're also without TEs Brant Kuithe and Thomas Yassmin. Add a few more players they lost to the transfer portal to that and you have the full picture: the Utes are far from full strength coming into this game.

As for the Northwestern Wildcats, their problems were topped off by accusations of alleged "extreme hazing" that led to the firing of longtime head coach Pat Fitzgerald. But still, they managed to eke out a winning record. So for this year's Las Vegas Bowl, it will actually be a battle of who handles their adversity better.

Who will be the Starting QB for Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl?

Erstwhile QB1 Bryson Barnes didn't play in the Utes' final regular season game against Deion Sanders and Colorado. Luke Bottari replaced him but wasn't that good in that game, even if they did come away with the win. However, news has been floating around that Barnes could make his return in time for a last hurrah at the Bowl (via Sports Illustrated).

Who will be the Starting QB for Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl?

Northwestern QB Ben Bryant gets the nod, as he has been excellent coming off an injury. In the three games since he returned, he threw for 195, 230, and 234 yards, en route to a three-game winning streak for the Wildcats. Not only that, but Bryant also averaged over 8.0 yards per attempt in these three games (via KSL Sports).

Utah 2023 Schedule before it faces Northwestern

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 1 FLORIDA 24-11 SEPT 10 BAYLOR 13-20 SEPT 17 WEBER STATE 31-7 SEPT 24 UCLA 14-7 SEPT 30 OREGON STATE 7-21 OCT 15 CAL 34-14 OCT 22 USC 34-32 OCT 29 OREGON 6-35 NOV 5 ARIZONA STATE 3-55 NOV 12 WASHINGTON 28-35 NOV 19 ARIZONA 18-42 NOV 26 COLORADO 23-17

Northwestern 2023 Schedule before it faces Utah

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 4 RUTGERS 24-7 SEPT 10 UTEP 38-7 SEPT 17 DUKE 14-38 SEPT 24 MINNESOTA 37-34 OCT 1 PENN STATE 13-41 OCT 8 HOWARD 23-20 OCT 22 NEBRASKA 9-17 OCT 29 MARYLAND 33-27 NOV 5 IOWA 7-10 NOV 12 WISCONSIN 24-10 NOV 19 PURDUE 23-15 NOV 26 ILLINOIS 45-43

