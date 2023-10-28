What channel is the Wisconsin game on today? TV schedule, streaming options and more

Wisconsin is set to face a tough test as it hosts No. 3 Ohio State in Madison this weekend. The Badgers have been impressive this season with a 5-2 record overall and 3-1 in conference play. However, the Buckeyes are unbeaten this season, which makes it difficult for the Badgers.

This weekend's contest between the two Big Ten programs is likely to be exciting. Wisconsin is preparing to try an upset against the Buckeyes this weekend after clinching the West division lead with hard-fought victories over Iowa and Illinois.

Wisconsin is now in its first year under the direction of Luke Fickell, who has extensive ties to Ohio State. Fickell, a native of Columbus, Ohio, not only played for the Buckeyes but also began his coaching career with the program.

Fickell’s return this weekend is one of the prominent storylines of the encounter. He played as a defensive end for the Buckeyes between 1993 and 1996, before going on to be a part of the coaching staff from 2002 to 2016. He will be looking for a fairytale win this Saturday.

What channel is the Wisconsin game on today?

The Week 8 matchup between Wisconsin and Ohio State will be televised live on NBC for television viewers. For fans looking to stream the game, Fubo TV is the platform to tune into.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State details

The Wisconsin game against Ohio State on Saturday, Oct. 28, is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin injury report

Wisconsin currently has a long list of injured players ahead of the game against Ohio State. This should, however, not stop the Badgers from fielding a strong team against the Buckeyes.

Cam Large is not expected to feature against Ohio State following an undisclosed injury. The return date for the tight end is yet unknown. Also, Grady O'Neil is expected to be out of action for a while due to an undisclosed illness.

Quarterback Tanner Mordercal also remains sidelined after undergoing surgery on his right hand. There's currently no timetable for his return. Wide receiver Chris Brook also remains out of action as he recovers from his foot injury.

Other players on the Badgers' injury list include the trio of wide receivers Tommy McIntosh, Trech Kekahuna and Cam Game. There's also cornerback Max Lofy and linebacker Aaron Witt on the injury list.