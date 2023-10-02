What does Coach Prime's fiance do for a living? $60,000,000 Tracey Edmonds' business empire explored

Tracey Edmonds has been romantically involved with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders since 2012. The two met at a party for a movie Edmonds was producing and have been together since for over a decade.

The former co-host of the television show "Extra" is reported to have an estimated net worth of around $60 million. The primary sources of her wealth are her extensive media career, which spans several decades, and various media-related businesses.

What does Tracey Edmonds do for a living?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Edmonds has a multifaceted career as a businesswoman, television producer and media personality. She founded and is currently the CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc. and Alrightnow.com, which own the family-and-faith-oriented web-based network, Alright TV.

In addition to this, she has co-hosted the television show "Extra" from 2014 to 2017. At "Extra", Edmonds garnered significant acclaim in the media world, including an Emmy Award for her co-hosting duties alongside Mario Lopez and Charissa Thompson.

She is currently on the national board of directors for the Producers Guild of America. Deion Sanders' girlfriend also held the position of executive producer for "Games People Play," a popular drama series centered around the NBA, which aired on BET in 2019.

Notably, Edmonds initially started her professional career in the mortgage and real estate industries before transitioning to the entertainment sector. Subsequently, she founded her own entertainment company, which went on to produce some notable movies and TV shows.

Previous relationship before Deion Sanders

Like Deion Sanders, Edmonds has been in high-profile celebrity marriages that ended in a divorce. She had been married twice to notable names before meeting Sanders.

Edmonds was previously involved in a high-profile marriage with musician Kenneth Edmonds, known as Babyface. They tied the knot in 1992 and were married for 13 years before ending it in 2005. During their marriage, they had two sons together.

She was also involved in a romantic relationship with actor Eddie Murphy. After a lavish wedding ceremony in Bora Bora in 2008, Edmonds and Murphy announced their separation two weeks later, marking it one of the shortest celebrity marriages ever.