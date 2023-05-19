What is College Football's Biggest Shutout Ever? 

It is extremely difficult to hold a college football team scoreless for an entire game. There have been incredible moments that have come out of shutouts, but what is the biggest shutout ever recorded?

All the way back on October 7th, 1916, history was made as Georgia Tech was able to defeat Cumberland University by a final score of 222-0.

Georgia Tech was coached by John Heisman, who the Heisman Trophy is named after, and did not want to take the pressure off of the opposition. Ed Haysler Pooague discussed the game years later and did not hold back on the embarrassment the team felt.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pooague said:

"I think one of our best plays of the game was when one of our players got the ball on a pitchout and he lost only 10 yards."

The score was 63-0 after one quarter, 126-0 at halftime, and 222-0 in the final. It became a point that the game was shortened from 15 minutes to 12 per quarter. After Cumberland beat Georgia Tech's baseball team 22-0, which Heisman also coached, there was speculation that Cumberland used professional players to beat them. This may have contributed to Heisman's drive to decimate Cumberland during the football game.

Will this college football record ever get broken?

With college football more focused on the offensive side of the game than ever, it is going to be difficult to ever come close to that. Since 2000, only one game had an opponent reach 100 points, and it was even an NCAA game. In an NAIA game between Rockford and Trinity College, Rockford picked up a 105-0 victory.

CBS Sports @CBSSports A rough day for the Gators, but they avoid the shutout.



It's their 418th straight game scoring points, a college football record streak that dates back to 1988. A rough day for the Gators, but they avoid the shutout.It's their 418th straight game scoring points, a college football record streak that dates back to 1988. https://t.co/3xqsZsFCnI

There have only been two other instances of a team scoring 200 points since 1916. With the rules how they are, protecting the quarterbacks and focuing on scoring, defenses putting up zeroes feels more of a rarity than ever.

College football has extremely talented players all over the country. That means there are way too many offensive weapons to have to account for. Not to mention the fact that kickers are nailing field goals from 55 yards consistently throughout the nation.

Another factor is that Heisman had a deep hatred for Cumberland University. Nowadays, programs that are up big are going to run the clock out and put in backup players in order to protect their stars from getting injured in a meaningless game.

This record feels safe for the time being, but strange things always happen in the world of sports. I just wouldn't bet that it is happening anytime soon.

Poll : 0 votes