What did Dabo Swinney say on radio show? Looking at Clemson HC's latest rant on being "part of the problem"

Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney unloaded on a fan during a radio show.

Swinney has been hosting a weekly radio spot called 'Tiger Calls' where fans can call in and ask the coach questions. Given that Clemson has had a ton of success against Swinney, the calls in the past have been very kind to the coach.

However, given that Clemson is 4-4 to start the season and are on a two-game losing streak, Tiger fans are losing their patience with Dabo Swinney.

On his weekly radio spot, a fan who introduced himself as Tyler in Spartanburg criticized Swinney and asked to defend himself given he's one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. That comment didn't sit well with Swinney who unloaded on Tyler.

"You're part of the problem. The appreciation, the expectation is greater than the appreciation. That's the problem. We've won 12 10-plus-win seasons in a row. That's happened three times in 150 years. Clemson ain't sniff a national championship for 35 years; we've won two in seven years. And there's only two other teams that can say that: Georgia and Alabama."

Swinney added:

"Is this a bad year? Yeah, and it's my responsibility. Take 100 percent responsibility for it. But all this bull crap you're thinking, all these narratives you read. Listen, man, you can have your opinion all you want, and you can apply for the job. And good luck to you."

Also, Dabo Swinney claimed he worked hard to become one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

"I started as the lowest-paid coach in this business [and] I worked my ass off. I'm not going to let this smart-a*s kid get on the phone and tell me how to do my job."

Swinney also believes 98.5% of Clemson fans are supportive of him, while the 1.5% of fans don't like him. The coach, however, says as long as the athletic director is happy with his performance, he will continue to be the Tigers coach.

Where does Dabo Swinney's Tiger Calls air?

The Clemson Tigers host Dabo Swinney's radio show called Tiger Calls.

The show airs every Monday from 8-9 p.m. ET on the Clemson Tigers website, as the coach takes calls from fans to review Clemson’s most recent game and preview the Tigers’ next opponent. It started back in August and has been getting more and more popular each week.

However, the callers are getting more and more frustrated with Swinney as Clemson is 4-4.