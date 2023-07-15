What are the five biggest storylines for SEC Media Days? Tennessee probation, Kirby Smart's Georgia issues, college football expansion, and more

With the 2023 SEC Media Days coming up next week, there are a lot of interesting storylines to dive into. The Southeastern Conference has been considered the premier conference in college football, and there are many talking points.

From individual programs to the conference at large, let's take a closer look at the five biggest storylines for the 2023 SEC Media Days.

#5, Where is the nine-game SEC schedule?

There has been a lot of talk about going from eight conference games to nine, but it's not coming this season. However, we have to wait at least another year as ESPN is not going to be dishing out more money right now. Maybe in 2025?

#4, Any more expansion in the conference?

The SEC has expanded by two more teams beginning in 2024 with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners. However, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is going to be asked about even more expansion. This feels like it could be a huge question, and it will be interesting to see how he dances around it.

#3, Who is the starting QB for Alabama?

We are less than eight weeks away from the kickoff of the college football season and no closer to knowing who will be under center for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The battle is between three players after Bryce Young was selected in the 2023 NFL draft. Ty Simpson, Jalen Monroe and Tyler Buchner have been in competition with one another, and it will be interesting to see what Nick Saban discloses during his allotted time at the SEC Media Days.

#2, Georgia's legal issues

After winning their second consecutive national championship and third overall, the Georgia Bulldogs have been dealing with a lot of controversy.

They have had 11 different players associated with the program dealing with traffic incidents, and coach Kirby Smart talked about it already. However, he is in front of the assembled media, and this will likely be a major talking point during his session.

Top Story at the 2023 SEC Media Days: Tennessee's future

With the ability to finally discuss the outcome, having Tennessee finally know its fate is exciting. The Volunteers can now go out and understand they are not getting banned from postseason play, and coach Josh Heupel is excited about it.

Are there any other major 2023 SEC Media Days storylines that you think we missed? Tell us in the comment section and keep tabs on Sportskeeda to make sure you know everything that is going on.

