Former Georgia Bulldog linebacker Adam Anderson was sentenced to one year in jail inside Athens-Clarke County (Georgia) Superior Court. He pled guilty to charges of sexual battery on two young women.

According to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report, the 21-year-old woman claimed she went to a house between the hours of midnight and 7 AM on October 29, 2021. She admitted to drinking and says that she woke up to Anderson raping her and reported it the following day.

Adam Anderson was given until Saturday to surrender at the Athens-Clarke County jail. He and his legal team determined that the plea was in his best interest and gave Anderson the opportunity to maintain innocence.

Anderson was part of the Georgia Bulldogs and played in the Oct. 30, 2021 game against Florida in Jacksonville. The athletic department at that time did not know about the allegation as the game was going on. That would wind up being his final game as he did not play in the final seven Bulldogs games that season.

Does this sentence officially end Adam Anderson's football career?

Adam Anderson

Adam Anderson had a promising college football career as he was in his senior season when the rape happened. He was about to be part of Georgia's first national championship since 1980 and was arguably their best defensive player.

In 30 career games for the Georgia Bulldogs, Anderson finished with 67 tackles (40 solo, 27 assisted) with 15.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. He also was able to record three pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

However, this rape charge essentially ends his football career as he becomes a public relations nightmare if he joins a team. He technically has a year of eligibility but would not be worth the public backlash whatever team decides to give Adam Anderson another chance.

It is also a possibility that he decides he is walking away from football. If he serves the full-year sentence, that would be over 2.5 years since he last played a down of football. Either way, it is basically semantics at this point as the juice would definitely not be worth the squeeze.

Anderson had a great chance of being an NFL player as he was the 29th-ranked prospect in the 2022 NFL draft and the fourth-ranked outside linebacker.

This is a sad situation because Anderson was a promising player. However, that should not be the story here as the two victims should be the main focus.

