What happened to Adam Anderson? NFL Draft prospect charged with rape

The 2022 NFL Draft will go on without one of its best defensive players as former University of Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was recently indicted on charges of rape.

Anderson was arrested on November 10 after a 21-year-old woman accused him of allegedly raping her in a house in Athens, Georgia, back on October 29.

After reporting the incident to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the Georgia Bulldogs football team suspended him from the team once they were notified.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Draft prospect Adam Anderson charged with rape. wp.me/pbBqYq-cg7Q Draft prospect Adam Anderson charged with rape. wp.me/pbBqYq-cg7Q

Anderson is scheduled to be arraigned on June 13, when teams in the league will be participating in OTAs and minicamps.

Another woman accused the former linebacker of sexual assault in October 2020, but he is yet to be charged in the incident. Before the allegations of rape, Anderson was projected to be a first-round pick in this week's draft.

At the time of his suspension from the team, he led the Bulldogs defense with five sacks, 32 tackles, and 14 quarterback hurries.

Which player from the 2022 NFL Draft will be the most impactful?

NFL Combine - Quarterback Malik Willis

The NFL Draft is always full of hits and misses, and this year's iteration of the event promises to provide much of the same. Several prospects are expected to be immediate contributors to a team, while others may only be there to provide relief.

So which players in the upcoming draft will have the biggest impact during their careers? Of course, asking such a question is a strict projection, but that is the job of NFL analysts and pundits (and sportswriters).

With that being said, former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis had a strong showing at the NFL combine and his Pro Day. His performance was also a reflection of his successful career at Liberty University.

Last season, he threw for 2,857 yards with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Despite having a relatively high number of interceptions, the perception is that he will develop more at the professional level.

He can make every throw and is also a great runner with the football. Willis is rumored to be the first quarterback to come off the board. We will find out more in just a day as the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 28.

University of Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis made perhaps the biggest splash at the 2022 NFL Combine. The 6'6" 341-pound player ran the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds, which is astounding for a player of his physical stature.

Davis was literally and figuratively the centerpiece of a Bulldogs defense that won the National College Championship over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Davis was named First-Team All-SEC and was a unanimous All-American selection.

He also won the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Outland Trophy, awarded to the best defensive player in college football and the best college interior lineman, respectively.

Despite having several excellent prospects coming out of the upcoming draft, Malik Willis and Jordan Davis should excel in the league for years to come.

Edited by Piyush Bisht