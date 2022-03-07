341-pound Jordan Davis’ 40-yard dash at NFL combine faster than Patrick Mahomes

Georgia's Jordan Davis stole the show at the combine yesterday. Every year, many prospects shine at the NFL combine, raising their draft stocks up higher. A select few, like Byron Jones, who broke the broad jump world record at the combine, do some freakish things. Yesterday, Georgia interior defensive lineman Jordan Davis' stock rose, as he had a very impressive combine.

Davis' performance was highlighted by an impressive 4.78 40-yard dash time, which blew everyone's mind. At 6'6 and 342 lbs., Davis ran a faster 40-yard dash time than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is a pretty mobile quarterback in today's game. Mahomes is also 112 pounds lighter and three inches shorter than Davis.

According to ESPN, no other player over 300 lbs. since 2006 has ran a 40-yard dash that fast, and it's one of the fastest times ever for somebody that size. In comparison, Davis weighs more than Eagles tackle Jason Peters and is taller than tight end Rob Gronkowski. He is also the third player in history over 330 pounds to run the combine in under 5 seconds (Dontari Poe & Greg Robinson).

Jordan Davis is expected to go in the first-round following a stellar combine performance

Before the combine, some mock drafts had Davis going late in the first-round and possibly slipping into the second. After his stellar performance at the combine yesterday, Davis is almost certainly a lock to go in the first round. Some people are prediciting that he could slide in as a top-ten pick, while many others have him linked to the Raiders due to his blazing speed.

His 40 time wasn't the only thing impressive about his combine. Davis set the combine record for broad jump for a defensive lineman with a 10'3". Davis' 1.68 second 10-yard split is exceptional for a guy his size.

via JORDAN DAVIS JUST SET THE COMBINE DL RECORD FOR BROAD JUMP (since 2006)10'3" at 347 lbs !!!!!via @StaceyDales JORDAN DAVIS JUST SET THE COMBINE DL RECORD FOR BROAD JUMP (since 2006)10'3" at 347 lbs !!!!!via @StaceyDales https://t.co/SAYhW93Gli

Davis spent four years at college playing for the Georgia Bulldogs. In his senior season, he helped lead the Georgia defense to a National Championship over Alabama, and he won the Outland Trophy (best interior defensive lineman award in college) and the Chuck Bednarik Award (best defensive player in college football) while being named a unanimous All-American.

In addition to his impressive 40-yard dash time, Davis' teammate, Devonte Wyatt ran a 4.80 40-yard dash, while weighing 304 pounds. There must be something in the Georgia waters down there that gives their athletes elite speed.

