What happened to Aaron Lowe? Exploring late Utah football player's cause of death in 2021

In a tragic turn of events two years ago, former Utah football player Aaron Lowe lost his life in a shooting incident in Salt Lake City, Utah. Aaron, just 21 years old, was fatally shot in the early hours of Sunday.

Shockingly, the news of his death came less than a year after his friend and another Utah football player, Ty Jordan, was tragically killed in an accidental shooting.

Salt Lake City Police confirmed Aaron Lowe's death. The incident occurred following a call reporting a midnight altercation involving a weapon outside a house party. Lowe was shot and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A woman involved in the incident also got injured during the shooting.

What happened to Aaron Lowe?

The 21-year-old Utah football player died at a house party in Salt Lake City's Sugar House neighborhood. He lost his life on the scene. The Salt Lake City Police Department first received a noise complaint call about the house party at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Subsequently, at 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, they received another call regarding a fight that involved a weapon. Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown offered his condolences to the Lowe family at the time:

“This talented young man touched the lives of many here in Salt Lake City and Texas. The Salt Lake City Police Department grieves with and offers our condolences to the Lowe family and the University of Utah community. Our condolences also extend to the other person injured in this shooting. I hope for their quick recovery."

Utah's football program, led by head coach Kyle Whittingham, expressed deep sorrow over Lowe's death. Lowe was a defensive back on Utah's football team for three seasons. Whittingham said,

"We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron's family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed."

Lowe, hailing from Mesquite, Texas, had a special connection with the late Jordan. A month before his death, Lowe had become the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, established in honor of the former Utah Utes running back who passed away in December 2020.