What happened in the Army-Navy Game 2023?

The Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen faced off for their annual matchup on Saturday, this time in Gillette Stadium at Foxborough, Massachusetts. The contest was a close one throughout, making it one of the more memorable games. How did the only NCAA Division I college football game in Week 15 wind up going?

Who won the Army Black Knights vs. Navy Midshipmen Game?

The Army Black Knights won by Six Points

The game was full of excitement, with both teams entering at 5-6 and it being the end of the college football season for them. With both programs dealing with injuries as they attempted to pick up a victory, the Black Knights were able to put up a goal-line stand to walk out victorious 17-11.

The score was 17-11 and the Black Knights decided to take a safety to end the game to ensure victory. In terms of betting, Army covered the 2.5-point spread with their six-point victory and with the total winding up at 27.5 points, fans were invested until the final play to figure out how their bets would wind up.

Who were the top players for the Army Black Knights?

The matchup was not going to have too many pass attempts as junior quarterback Bryson Daily finished 7-of-14 for 54 yards and a passing touchdown. He also ran 27 times for 84 yards (3.1 yards per attempt). Freshman running back Kanye Udoh led the team as he had 13 rushing attempts for 88 yards (6.8 yards per carry).

Junior defensive back Max DiDomenico also was able to record an interception and a pass deflection.

Who were the top players for the Navy Midshipmen?

The Navy Midshipmen played well as they had their starting quarterback Tai Lavatai finish with 16-of-26 for 179 yards with a passing touchdown. He also led the program on the ground as he ran the ball 19 times for 74 yards (3.9 yards per carry) but he also fumbled the football and was unable to recover it.

Senior wide receiver Jayden Umbarger finished as the leading receiver as he recorded six catches for 75 yards (12.5 yards per reception) with one touchdown grab.

Junior linebacker Colin Ramos was a tackling machine throughout the game as he recorded 16 total tackles (five solo) as well as a tackle for loss in the game.