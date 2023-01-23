What happened to Rodarius Thomas? Georgia WR arrested in Clarke County

Rodarius Thomas has been taken into custody in Clarke County, Georgia. The Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver was arrested on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence. This is according to an Athens-Clarke County Jail official.

Thomas recently transferred to the University of Georgia from Mississippi State. He is being detained at the Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond.

Per jail records, he was arrested by University of Georgia police at 4:40 a.m. ET on Monday. Further details regarding the matter aren't immediately available.

As per Georgia Athletic Association policy, student-athletes arrested on felony charges are automatically suspended for an unspecified timeframe from team activities. There will be an inquiry by the university's Comprehensive Action Plan Committee.

The wideout just finished his sophomore season at Mississippi State and has two years of eligibility left. Rodarius Thomas, a Eufaula, Alabama native, committed to Georgia last December. He chose the Georgia Bulldogs over offers from several other schools, including Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn and Tennessee.

Rodarius Thomas' collegiate career

Thomas was a steady and reliable weapon at wide receiver for the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the 2022 season. He led the team with 626 receiving yards and also had seven touchdowns. The receiver's most prolific game of the fall came last October against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Thomas caught five passes for a career-high 134 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown catch, in the Bulldogs’ 42-24 victory over Texas A&M. Overall with the Bulldogs, Thomas had 62 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In the 2021 season, Thomas came to Mississippi State as a three-star prospect and was a huge factor as a true freshman.

Thomas made three starts and played in 10 games in his freshman year. He ultimately ended the season with 18 receptions for 252 yards and five touchdowns. It looks as though Georgia Bulldogs fans will have to wait a while to see Rodarius Thomas take the field, as his debut may be put on hold.

