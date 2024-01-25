What happens to Michigan sign-stealing investigations after Jim Harbaugh departs for the NFL? Looking at the potential ruling for the new Chargers' HC

The dust around Jim Harbaugh’s future at Michigan has finally settled after he accepted to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. His tenure with the Wolverines was largely successful, as he ended his time in Ann Arbor with a national championship victory.

While the coach makes his way down to the NFL, the sign-stealing scandal continues to linger around the Wolverines. The NCAA is investigating Michigan for conducting in-person scouting of opponents' games. We examine how the situation will unfold post-Harbaugh era.

What happens to Michigan sign-stealing investigation after Jim Harbaugh departs for the NFL?

Jim Harbaugh's departure from Michigan for the Los Angeles Chargers will not change anything concerning the NCAA sign-stealing investigation. The governing body will continue its process of looking vividly at the alleged infraction and if the coach is found guilty, the necessary actions will be taken.

Most NCAA penalties come after the players and coaches who were involved are out of the program. Nonetheless, Harbaugh can still be sanctioned with a show-cause order by the NCAA while in the NFL.

However, Jim Harbaugh has denied having awareness of the alleged sign-stealing operation led by Connor Stalions and noted he hadn’t directed anyone to conduct such a practice.

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment,” Harbaugh said.

“I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action. I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules.”

A contract with termination immunity from Michigan

Michigan has been actively negotiating a new contract with Jim Harbaugh since December, following the conclusion of the regular season. The two parties were unable to strike a deal, despite the Wolverines' offer to make Harbaugh the highest-paid coach.

Beyond the financial was the need for some security. It's reported that the coach is seeking immunity from termination in the new contract offered by the program, aiming to be shielded from any potential sanctions that might arise from the ongoing NCAA investigations.

There’s a belief in some quarters that the potential troubles that lie ahead in college football led the coach to finally make the NFL decision.