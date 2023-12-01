What happens if Oregon beats Washington? CFP, NY6 Bowl scenarios explored

The Oregon Ducks will square off against the Washington Huskies in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference football championship game. The highly anticipated contest will commence at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 1, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

No. 5 Oregon (11-1, 8-1) finished second in the Pac-12, only behind No. 3 Washington (11-0, 9-0).

Although the Huskies are in contention to reach the College Football Playoff, they can guarantee their spot with a win over the Ducks. However, fans have been curious to learn whether the Ducks can make the playoffs if they beat the Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship game.

What happens if Oregon beats Washington?

If Oregon manages to beat Washington in the Pac-12 championship game, it could make things interesting for the College Football Playoff. Currently, No. 1 Georiga, No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Florida State are all undefeated and primed for the playoffs.

However, a heavy defeat for the Huskies on Friday could see the Ducks leapfrog them in the rankings and snatch a playoff spot.

Moreover, there is a possibility that both the Ducks and Huskies make it to the College Football Playoff if some of the other top-ranked undefeated teams lose in their respective championship games. However, this is only possible if the Ducks get a win over Washington.

In another scenario where the Ducks beat the Huskies and the undefeated teams win their championship games, the playoff committee might not consider any Pac-12 team to feature in the College Football Playoff. This could mean the Ducks or Huskies play in one of the New Year's Six bowl games.

Who is favored in the Pac-12 Championship Game?

As things stand, the Huskies are the favorites to win the Pac-12 championship game. They narrowly beat the Ducks 36-33 earlier in the regular season as well.

Kalen DeBoer's team has looked strong throughout the regular season and will want to maintain its impressive run in the postseason.

Details of the Pac-12 Football Championship Game

The 2023 Pac-12 football championship game between the Ducks and Huskies will take place on Friday, Dec. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast live on ABC. Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) will provide commentary, while Holly Rowe will report on the matchup from the sidelines.

Fans without cable access can livestream the game on Fubo TV.