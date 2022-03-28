What high school did Garrett Wilson go to?

Garrett Wilson was part of a dynamic duo of wide receivers at Ohio State, putting him in contention to be the first receiver off the board at the 2022 NFL Draft. This year's draft class is top-heavy with talented receivers, and Wilson is a lock to be a first-round selection.

Ohio State has benefited from having both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave as their starting receivers over the last few seasons. Both players blew up in 2021 with career-highs in catches, yards and touchdowns.

While Olave is known for his speed, Wilson is a well-rounded receiver who should be selected before his teammate. His consistent improvements over the years didn't just start at Ohio State either.

Reminder: Garrett Wilson is a high school senior

Garrett Wilson attended Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, and had 53 catches, 699 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore.

His best season was the following year in 2017. with 98 catches, 1,773 yards and 26 touchdowns. Wilson was also named All-USA First Team, an honor he would be given twice in high school. He ended his career with 3,623 yards and 57 scores through three seasons.

Wilson has an old connection with a former number one pick in the NFL from his days at Lake Travis. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also attended Lake Travis but graduated in 2013, before Wilson even attended.

However, the two have practiced together, most recently over the pandemic when both men were back in Texas. There could have been a connection to draw him to the Browns in the draft, but that was before the quarterback turmoil in Cleveland.

Hayden Grove



The two attended Lake Travis High School and have thrown together in the past.



Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson said he would love to link back up with "his guy" Baker Mayfield. The two attended Lake Travis High School and have thrown together in the past. He has met formally with the Browns.

Garrett Wilson's best fits in NFL Draft

The connection with Mayfield and the Browns might have been severed, but it was a long shot to happen. Cleveland had the #13 pick, which they traded to the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson. So where could Garrett Wilson realistically end up at?

Many quarterbacks have moved around this offseason, and most of them are in need of a new #1 threat. Without trading up, it would be impossible to snag him outside of the top 13 picks.

The Carolina Panthers have holes virtually all over the roster at #6, but offensive line or quarterback is a more pressing need than a receiver. The Atlanta Falcons have moved on to Marcus Mariota after trading Matt Ryan, and their receiving corp is a shell of itself.

We could see Wilson go as early as #8. The most realistic destination is likely #10 to the New York Jets or #11 to the Washington Commanders.

Highest career grades among Ohio State WR's since 2014



🥇 Chris Olave: 90.0

🥈 Garrett Wilson: 87.5

🥉 Michael Thomas: 85.2

The Jets have a young quarterback Zach Wilson and need to provide him with the tools to try and succeed. The Commanders traded for Carson Wentz, and their offense can't solely rely on Terry McLaurin for every pass.

