What is JC on Deion Sanders shirt? Coach Prime's FSU connection explored

Deion Sanders and Colorado had what we might call a moral victory on Week 5, as they almost made the fourth-quarter comeback versus USC. They scored 14 unanswered points against the Trojans in the last quarter, making the score 41-48.

Wide Receiver Omarion Miller made up for the absence of Travis Hunter in offense, recording 196 receiving yards and a touchdown reception. He was the best weapon of Shedeur Sanders in the entire game. Shedeur Sanders recorded 371 passing yards, with four touchdown passes and one interception.

While watching the game, some might have wondered what the initials JC meant on Coach Prime's apparel. Sanders has been carrying the initials to every game day of the season so far, as a tribute to the late Jimmie Callaway.

Callaway was the equipment man for the Florida State Seminoles when Prime played football there. He died in 2020 of heart failure, at the ripe old age of 85. He was an FSU employee and volunteer for 50 years.

Sanders paid a touching tribute to the person he described as a mentor and a father figure during his time at FSU. He said this regarding Callaway:

"Lord thank u for Bringing this man Jimmie Calloway into my life. He was known to most as the Equiptment man for FSU for many many years but to me, he was so much more. He was a father figure whom was a true example of hard work, commitment, discipline, integrity, compassion, respect, humor and Love. He loved what he did & did what he loved. FSU wasn’t FSU without Jimmie Calloway."

Deion Sanders' Florida State career

Deion Sanders first grabbed national attention at Florida State in the late 80s. He played football, baseball and track and field during his time with the Seminoles from 1985 to 1986.

Sanders won the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the top defensive back, in 1988 and received Unanimous All-American Honors in 1987 and 1988. He recorded more than 40 tackles in every season at the Tallahassee school, with his career-high being 61 in 1986.

He wasn't only successful in football. He bated .331 in the 1986 season with the baseball team and stole 27 bases in 1987. In his freshman year, he helped the school reach the No. 5 position in college baseball and earn a conference track and field championship.

The Yankees selected Deion Sanders in the 30th round, 781st pick, of the 1988 MLB Draft, and the Falcons chose him with the 5th overall pick of the 1989 NFL Draft.