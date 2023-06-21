What is Kirk Herbstreit's net worth? Contracts, houses, endorsements, contracts and more explored

Kirk Herbstreit has made a lot of money in his sportscasting career. The former Ohio State quarterback embarked on his journey in the discipline after graduating in 1993. His transition from the field of play to the broadcasting booth has been a fruitful one.

Herbstreit joined ESPN in 1996 and quickly became one of the network's most prominent college football analyst. He is famous among football fans for his insightful commentary, in-game analysis, expert opinion and highly engaging on-air presence.

Kirk Herbstreit has become a well-known figure in college football over the years. The Centreville, Ohio-born sportscaster has carved out a successful career that has not only earned him widespread recognition but also a considerable net worth and a comfortable lifestyle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Front Office Sports @FOS



He will officially remain with College GameDay and ESPN's top CFB analyst, while also calling Thursday Night Football on Amazon. Kirk Herbstreit has also signed a three-year extension with ESPN, per @nypost He will officially remain with College GameDay and ESPN's top CFB analyst, while also calling Thursday Night Football on Amazon. Kirk Herbstreit has also signed a three-year extension with ESPN, per @nypost.He will officially remain with College GameDay and ESPN's top CFB analyst, while also calling Thursday Night Football on Amazon. https://t.co/2RVN3QikhL

How much is Kirk Herbstreit's net worth?

The long-term ESPN television broadcaster is reportedly worth $12 million. He made a large chunk of his wealth from his sportscasting career with ESPN and lately Amazon. He stands as one of the highest paid in the job across the United States.

His contract with ESPN keeps him with the network until at least 2027. He is reportedly earning around $8 million for his role at the network. The Ohio State alum has been a staple of ESPN's "College Gameday" and ABC's "Saturday Night Football."

He also reached an agreement with Amazon in 2022 to become the commentator for NFL "Thursday Night Football" on Prime Video alongside Al Michaels. While the length of the contract is unknown, the deal pays him a reported $10 million annually.

Herbstreit also previously had a contract with Electronic Arts. He made regular appearances as a commentator in EA Sports' NCAA Football video game every year until the series was suspended after NCAA Football 14 as a result of licensing issues.

Memes @PardonMyMeme Kirk Herbstreit is in to be the voice again for NCAA Football Kirk Herbstreit is in to be the voice again for NCAA Football https://t.co/Fi6fm4Bsfa

Herbstreit's home is located in Franklin, Tennessee. This expansive residence, constructed in 2007, boasts an impressive 11,000 square feet of living space, featuring six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. It is also positioned at the far end of a long driveway.

The interior showcases numerous grand elements such as a magnificent three-story curved staircase, exuding elegance and sophistication. It also has an elevator for convenience and accessibility. There’s also a home gym and a dedicated home theater within the premises.

Kirk Herbstreit resides in the beautiful home with his wife and his four sons. He met his wife, Alison, while he was still playing at Ohio State. She was then a cheerleader, and they got married in 1998. With a thriving career and a comfortable net worth, it's no surprise that he enjoys a desirable lifestyle.

Poll : 0 votes