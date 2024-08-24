What did Lane Kiffin do at Alabama? Looking back at Ole Miss HC's time under Nick Saban

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin served as Alabama's offensive coordinator for four years, from December 2013 to January 2017. Kiffin's tenure with the Crimson Tide was a unique one, as his demeanor is different from Nick Saban's.

While the former Alabama coach is known for his discipline, he's famous for "getting under a lot of people's skin," as narrated by an ex-player, Montana Murphy. Kiffin was fired from the job in 2017, replaced by now Texas coach Steve Sarkisian as the new offensive coordinator.

Jimmy Sexton, who was an agent for both Kiffin and Saban, once received a handful from Saban for making him hire the former Trojans coach:

“That son of a bitch,” Saban said to his agent, according to the book. “I’m going to ﬁre you, Jimmy, for ever talking me into hiring that narcissistic prick.” Jimmy wrote in his book.

Despite the two coaches differences in their coaching styles, Kiffin took the opportunity to thank coach Saban for helping him in his career during the 2024 SEC Media Days.

"I'm very appreciative to him those three years and really him taking a chance on me.

"What did I learn when I got there, which is all over our program, whether that's coaches hired former players, process over outcome, all kinds of things but the opportunity that he gave me to come there, I wouldn't feel like a lot of people would, it was controversial."

Brian Kelly indirectly reacts to Lane Kiffin's Coca Cola comments

During Ole Miss' latest press conference, Lane Kiffin took the opportunity to make his thoughts clear about how unhealthy the beverage is and how it's so much of a person's daily sugar intake.

Brian Kelly took the opportunity to subtly troll Kiffin and expressed support for their sponsor by drinking SmartWater, which is also owned by Coca-Cola.

"Just a shout out to our sponsor, Coke, Smartwater, great Coke product. Minerals, vitamins, it's just great for you. It's refreshing, healthy. Coke provides you all the products that you need."

It could be a way of Kelly getting back at Lane Kiffin for reacting to his Gambot video with a recruit and said that it has to be either photoshopped or the LSU HC must've lost the bet.

