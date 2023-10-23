What is Marvin Harrison Jr.'s ethnicity? Ohio State WR's background explored

Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Ohio State Buckeyes has established himself as one of the nation's best receivers. The wideout has gotten off to a strong start in 2023, recording 766 yards with six touchdowns on 42 receptions.

Amid Harrison's impressive campaign, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life and family background.

What is Marvin Harrison Jr.'s ethnicity?

According to reports, Marvin Harrison Jr. is of African American ethnicity. He is the oldest of two sons to Dawne and Marvin Harrison, who are both of African American heritage.

Reports suggest that Harrison Jr. has been raised as a Christian. The wideout has spoken about how religion and faith play a big role in his life.

Harrison grew up playing football and basketball, but he ultimately decided to focus on the gridiron when he entered La Salle College High School. After his freshman year, he transferred to St. Joseph's Preparatory School and helped his team win three consecutive state championships.

In 2021, Harrison Jr. committed to Ohio State. The receiver helped the Buckeyes win the 2022 Rose Bowl over the Utah Utes.

Harrison is in his third season, helping No. 3 Ohio State to a 7-0 record.

Did Marvin Harrison Jr.'s father play in the NFL?

While Marvin Harrison Jr. is regarded as a top prospect at the collegiate level, he has quite a long way to go before being compared to his father, Marvin Harrison Sr.

Harrison played 13 NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts (1996 to 2008). The wideout was selected by the franchise in the first round of the 1996 draft.

Harrison, a Hall of Famer, recorded 14,580 yards and 128 touchdowns on 1,102 receptions. He also earned eight Pro Bowl honors and won the Super Bowl in 2007.