Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark spoke during the Big 12 Media Days earlier this afternoon and took a shot at two teams in the conference. The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns are heading to the Southeastern Conference after this season, and Yormark decided to deliver a parting shot.

He reminded the two teams that they haven't featured in the Big 12 Championship Game in the last few years.

What made Brett Yormark snap at the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners during this event? Let's dive a bit deeper into this.

Why did Brett Yormark take parting shots at Texas and Oklahoma?

The Big 12 has shown the ability to be petty and to be fair. That question felt a little slanted. Brett Yormark gave the answer that matched the level of the question as he answered with that response ready to go.

It makes sense though as the only reason the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners left was to get in on the SEC media rights deal.

Not only that, but they were expected to stay until the current media rights deal for the Big 12 concludes in 2025. However, they are leaving after this season and that had to leave a sour taste in Brett Yormark's and the Big 12's mouths.

Taking the parting shot that neither program has made it to the Big 12 Championship Game in the past few years seems a bit ingenious though.

Spencer Rattler and the Oklahoma Sooners won four consecutive championship games from 2017-2020. Yes, they did not compete in either the 2021 or 2022 title games, but saying it the way Yormark did seems like an issue.

Also, when looking at the Big 12 Championship Games over the years (1996-2010, 2017-present), there is one thing that is constant. Either Oklahoma or Texas has been winning them. The Sooners have won 11 conference titles while the Longhorns won three.

They are the two programs to win the most Big 12 Championship Games in the conference's history.

The only other two programs to win multiple conference titles are the Kansas State Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Does Brett Yormark's comments make teams not want to join the Big 12?

We do not see this at all as Yormark is just at the wrong end of a business decision for the programs. Texas and Oklahoma look like they have outgrown the Big 12 and needed to leave in order to take that next step as college football powers. However, there should be no issues between the commissioner and the programs.

Wouldn't it be great to see Texas vs Oklahoma for the Big 12 Championship and Yormark having to present the trophy?

