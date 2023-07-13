The Big 12's new logo coming up in 2024 is generating buzz. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark announced that the conference is launching the new logo sometime in 2024. Yormark kicked off his second year as commissioner and the annual football preseason with a new look.

Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and UCF are four new teams entering the Big 12. Yormark made an evident presentation to emphasize the work done by the league, off the field, last year. Keeping the Big 12 championship game in mind, he announced an extension through 2030 with AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Big 12's last new logo was unveiled in 2014, and the fans are soon to see a new one.

“I want the Big 12 to be the best version of ourselves, and if we can do that we’re in a great place. … There has been no better time to be a part of the Big 12 than right now,” Yormark said.

What is Brett Yormark's standpoint on Big 12 expansion, after the conference's new logo announcement?

Soon after announcing the Big 12 new logo, Brett Yormark discussed the conference expansion plan. Although fans were left bewildered soon after the announcement of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the conference years ago, the commissioner indicated that he would only be interested in the additional programs if it made sense for the league.

"We have a plan for expansion," Yormark said. "I'm not going to address it today. Hopefully, we can execute that plan sooner rather than later. If we stay at 12, we are perfectly fine with that."

An announcement that may excite fans is a "major artist" performance at halftime of the Big 12 championship game.

In addition, the Big 12 has launched Big 12 Mexico. The conference gained nearly 100K social media followers after the effort to bring in commercial business.

