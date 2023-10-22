What is Paul Bunyan Trophy? Spartans' induction to Big Ten explored

The Paul Bunyan Trophy is awarded to the winner of the Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry matchup. It is among the most storied in the Big Ten and college football. The rivalry has been a longstanding tradition that dates back to 1898. The two powerhouses have been clashing for the Paul Bunyan Trophy each year since 1945.

Michigan State has made iconic memories in the series' history, from the unforgettable "trouble with the snap" to the epic "No. One vs. No One" showdown in 1990. The rivalry isn't just about the games played on the field.

It's also about the iconic Paul Bunyan Trophy the Wolverines and Spartans compete for. This trophy is not to be confused with The Paul Bunyan Axe, which goes to the victor of the Minnesota vs. Wisconsin game.

The Paul Bunyan Trophy was established in 1953. It commemorates a significant moment in the history of the Spartans as they joined the Big Ten conference. The official name of the prize is the Paul Bunyan — Governor of Michigan Trophy.

The competition is a nod to G. Mennen Williams, the governor of Michigan from 1949 to 1960. He initiated this trophy tradition in 1953 to celebrate the inclusion of Michigan State Spartans in the Big Ten.

The moniker pays tribute to the larger-than-life American and Canadian folk hero Paul Bunyan. He was a legendary lumberjack often pictured sporting buffalo plaid and accompanied by his colossal blue ox, Babe.

Paul Bunyan trophy records and stats

The Paul Bunyan Trophy is a symbol of the fierce rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans. These two college football teams have crossed paths a total of 70 times. Let's look at the H2H stats concerning both schools.

Michigan holds the edge in this historic rivalry, claiming the trophy 39 times. The Spartans have secured it on 29 occasions, with two games ending in a draw. The Spartans asserted their dominance in the early games of the trophy back in 1945. They secured victory in 10 of the first 15 matchups with a couple of ties.

The Wolverines take the lead in the broader series between the two schools. They boast an impressive 72-38-5 record. This supremacy extends to the trophy itself, with Michigan leading 39-29-2 in the trophy series.

The dynamics of this rivalry took a turn in 2008 when Michigan State Spartans regained control. Since then, the Spartans have been the dominant force with a 10-5 record. They added iconic wins in the series in 2015 and 2017. The 29-7 victory in the previous year secured their grip on the trophy.