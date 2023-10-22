What is Reggie Bush doing now? Former Super Bowl champ’s career after football explored

Former USC Trojan and NFL running back Reggie Bush has had a successful football career. Most notably, he won the 2005 Heisman Trophy but that was vacated due to a NCAA violation. However, he has remained a part of football throughout his post-playing career as he was an analyst with Fox Sports before the two decided to part ways.

Since then, the former Super Bowl champion running back has taken a lower profile and instead has become an ambassador for multiple brands, including the golf brand Sixron. One of the biggest things on his plate is currently filing a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA, while claiming they have attacked his character since forfeiting his Heisman Trophy back in 2010.

Bush has stayed out of the public light for a while now and it will be interesting to see if he does this for the remainder of the lawsuit against the NCAA.

How well did Reggie Bush play during his Heisman Trophy-winning season?

During his junior season with the USC Trojans back in 2005, running back Reggie Bush won the Heisman Trophy. He had an incredible season as he finished with 200 rushing attempts for 1,740 yards (8.7 yards per carry) with 16 rushing touchdowns while also having 37 receptions for 478 yards (12.9 yards per catch) with a pair of touchdown receptions.

His 2,218 yards from scrimmage was the highest in Division I college football and that was his incredible breakout season to make the jump into the NFL.

How did Reggie Bush fare in the NFL?

Coming off a Heisman Trophy season, Bush was selected second overall in the 2006 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints. He never was able to figure out how to have that incredible season that he had with Southern California in the collegiate ranks.

He played in 134 games between 2006 and 2016 for teams like the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. The 38-year-old finished with 5,490 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns.

Bush was one of the first solid pass-catching running backs and the ability to be a threat in both the passing and rushing games, Reggie Bush will be remembered as an all-time running back and a fine NFL player that was unable to live up to the hype.