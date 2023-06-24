What is the relationship between Colorado HC Deion Sanders and P Diddy? How a million-dollar promise helps Jackson State

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and rapper Sean Combs, popularly known as Puff Diddy, are long-term friends. The two are reported to have been friends since the days of 'Prime Time'.

Even after Sanders left his position as the coach at Jackson State, the impact of his presence continues to be felt. Although Sanders joined Colorado in December 2022, his celebrity friend Diddy has followed through on his promise by donating $1 million to Jackson State.

Diddy took the stage at the BET Awards to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022. During his acceptance speech, he made a significant announcement, declaring his intention to donate $1 million to his quasi-alma mater Howard and another $1 million to Jackson State.

“Before I leave, I want to donate $1 million dollars to Howard University. Also, I'm going to drop another million dollars on Deion Sanders and Jackson State because we should play for us.”

During the monthly Institution of Higher Learning board of trustees meeting on Tuesday, Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony, interim president of Jackson State University, disclosed the generous donation from Diddy.

She further disclosed that the donation would be paid out to the University in three separate instalments, spanning three years. The initial instalment of $333,000 is scheduled to be received on Monday, while the others get paid in 2024 and 2025.

Following Deion Sanders' departure for Colorado in December, there were doubts and questions about whether Diddy would fulfil his promise to Jackson State. However, this recent affirmation of the donation has effectively dismissed any lingering doubts or scepticism.

This act serves as a testament to the significant influence of celebrities engaging with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). These often receive notable contributions from renowned individuals.

How far would Diddy’s donation go for Jackson State?

SWAC Championship - Southern v Jackson State

The generous donation from Diddy is expected to have a transformative impact on Jackson State University's athletics program. It has the potential to be a significant game-changer, providing vital resources and support that can enhance the overall success of the program.

Unlike conferences in the FBS, the revenue generation in the FCS is considerably low. In the same vein, teams in the sub-division have a limited budget when compared to FBS teams and they are only allowed to have 63 players on scholarship, as opposed to 85 in the FBS.

Jackson State University made $12,821,652 in revenue in the previous financial year, the highest in the Southwest Atlantic Conference. At the same time, it recorded expenses that totalled $12,637,183. Therefore, a $1 million donation would go a long way for the university's athletic department to invest in other vital areas.

