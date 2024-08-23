What’s the highest-scoring Florida State football game of all time? Looking at Seminoles’ record books 

Florida State had its highest-scoring game of all time in 2013 against the Idaho Vandals. It was a non-conference game and the only game ever played between the two schools to date. When you look at the huge margin of victory, it is not hard to see why these teams do not play often. Florida State won the game 80-14.

The highest-scoring game in Florida State history

The non-conference games are often exciting for fans as they display matchups that are not often seen. However, sometimes these games result in two teams that are not even close in caliber competing. That was the case when Florida State hosted Idaho in November 2013.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The first quarter of the game made it clear that Idaho was not going to have much of a chance in this game.

Trending

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat - Source: Imagn

FSU scored a touchdown in the first five minutes of the game, and again another five minutes later. With the score 14-0 with three minutes remaining in the first quarter, FSU intercepted the ball and returned it for a touchdown, making the score 21-0 after only one quarter.

The second quarter did not go much better for Idaho, as Florida State scored on its first drive of the quarter.

The Seminoles drove down the field to score again with six minutes left in the quarter. Fortunately for the Vandals, they finally managed to get on the board with 41 seconds left in the quarter. FSU scored again with four seconds remaining, increasing the lead to 42-7.

FSU did not let up in the second half as the future Heisman winner, Jameis Winston, continued his dominance by throwing for two more touchdowns in the third quarter. The Seminoles added a field goal to their third quarter scorecard, making the score 59-7.

Entering the fourth quarter, Winston led two more touchdown drives, and the defense cemented the record with an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Idaho did manage to score again with 42 seconds left, but it did not matter as Florida State won the game 80-14.

This game was the perfect storm for the Seminoles, as they had a future Heisman-winning quarterback dominating a team that was outclassed in every area by the Seminoles. The defense scoring twice was the cherry on top for FSU, as it gave them the extra points they needed to get the record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.