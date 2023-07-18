What is the salary of Auburn HC Hugh Freeze? Uncovering his contract details, coaching career, and more

With his appointment as Auburn football head coach, Hugh Freeze returned to the SEC after his messy departure from Ole Miss in 2016. He signed a deal to become the new Auburn coach in Nov. 2022. The deal will keep him in charge of the Tigers for the next six years, earning an annual pay of $6.5 million.

Freeze was brought in to replace Bryan Harsin, who was shown the door on Oct. 31, 2022. Harsin's appointment was terminated following Auburn's 41-27 loss to Arkansas on its home turf. His tenure in charge of the Tigers had largely been uninspiring, gathering an overall record of 9-12 in less than two seasons.

In addition to the team's awful performance on the field, Auburn's recruitment under Harsin was equally dismal.

Hugh Freeze's coaching career before Auburn

Prior to his new deal with Auburn, Hugh Freeze was at Liberty, where he had just agreed to a new eight-year contract with almost $5 million annual salary, making him one of the highest-earning coaches in the Group of 5.

Freeze took Liberty to heights it had previously not reached, such as making the AP national ranking and recording wins against ACC and SEC schools.

He took over an Auburn football program on a fast decline and will be expected to stage an immediate turnaround. Freeze became the third coach to hold the reins at Auburn in four years following Gus Malzahn's firing in 2020 and Harsin's departure.

The Tigers have not been SEC champions since 2013 when Malzahn won it in his first season. The program's national championship drought has been longer, with its last win dating back to 2010 and last appearing in a national championship game in 2013.

Auburn is a prestigious school with a winning tradition its fans and alumni will be hoping Freeze can revive.

Hugh Freeze is quite familiar with the SEC landscape, having coached Ole Miss for four seasons. His time with the Rebels was plagued with a scandal surrounding several NCAA violations, such as offering players impermissible benefits like car loans and cash.

He was forced to resign when it was discovered that he had made several calls to an escort service from his university-issued phone.

Hugh Freeze has been able to bounce back from the episode with his impressive record at Liberty. Freeze's career has seen him coach at both high school and college football levels.

