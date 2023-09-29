What is Sam Hartman's ethnicity? Notre Dame QB's nationality and more explored

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Quarterback Sam Hartman is a senior who transferred from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons via the transfer portal.

The quarterback is the son of Mark and Lisa Hartman, both American citizens. His siblings are Joe Hartman and Demitri Mitchell, the latter of whom was adopted and passed away later. Hartman was born in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sam Hartman's parents are American Caucasians, making him ethnically white.

Lisa Hartman's unusual gift to Sam Hartman

Last year, Sam Hartman was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter Syndrome and had to undergo two surgical procedures.

The first was to remove a blood clot and clean up the tissue while the second was to remove the rib closest to the collarbone to create room for the blood vessels and prevent any future clots.

Lisa Hartman narrated how her son's unusual request stunned the surgeons.

“After the surgery, can I keep the rib?” Sam Hartman had asked the doctors, according to his mother.

Lisa Hartman tells the hilarious story of how she was stuck with the unusual token.

“I should have known he was going to stick with it,” she said, “and I would get brought into this whole thing.”

Sam Hartman was a Wake Forest player at the time before entering the transfer portal and transferring to Notre Dame. Meanwhile, he stored the removed rib in his refrigerator and later in his parent's fridge.

On an episode of “The Paul Finebaum Show,” Hartman revealed the unusual gift that his mother was making for him.

"The rib is in my fridge...it's well on its way to becoming a necklace...we're a couple weeks out just want to make sure it stays in one piece til then."

Lisa Hartman bought a bio enzyme to clean the rib and fashioned it into a necklace that Sam Hartman has been rocking at all his games as a Fighting Irish player.

Lisa Hartman said, “He means the world to me, so if he wants me to clean the flesh off of his ribs, then that’s what I’m gonna do. I didn’t know what I would say to somebody. I figured people would think I was so weird, but my husband would be like, ‘No, some people think it’s really cool.’ And I thought, ‘No, the majority of people will be like, ‘You what!?’ … But that’s what moms do: They want to make their kids happy.”

This is one of the most unusual yet entertaining stories in college football.