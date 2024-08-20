What school is Ryan Williams committed to? Looking at five-star WR's latest move

Ryan Williams is one of Alabama's newest weapons on offense. The five-star recruit from Saraland, Alabama, committed to the Crimson Tide in January of this year, and he's expected to contribute from the get-go for the Tuscaloosa school. Williams is the fifth overall prospect in the class of 2024 and the second overall wide receiver.

While at school, he helped Saraland High earn a 14-1 record and the school's first state championship in 2022. For his efforts, he was named by the Alabama Sports Writers Association as the state's Mr. Football; only the second underclassman in history to do so. More recently, he was named by On3 as a Preseason Freshman All-American.

Alabama's coaches and players speak about the potential of Ryan Williams

True freshmen are rarely expected to do a lot during their first season beyond adapting to the program. However, according to many in Tuscaloosa, Williams might be ready to do much more this season. This is what head coach Kalen DeBoer said about it:

“The thing that has impressed me the most about Ryan is his maturity and understanding what the commitment level is that it takes in this program, at the Division I level. He’s putting in the extra time, and he’s just a playmaker. You can already see that just in the little things he’s been able to do with us in the summer.”

Ryan Williams' teammates also highlighted his maturity, with Malachi Moore saying:

"He’s very mature for his age, a lot of the things that he’s done in practice are shocking. He has the ability, but he also has the brains. He’s smart and knowledgeable as a freshman can be and even a year behind age-wise."

Offensive lineman Tyler Booker kept it more simple:

“He’s come in like a pro.”

Someone else who had complementary words for Ryan Williams was Nick Saban, who thanked the members of the 2024 recruiting class for giving Kalen DeBoer a chance as the new Alabama head coach. Alabama starts its season on Aug. 31 against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at home. The Crimson Tide is currently ranked at No. 5 in the AP Poll.

