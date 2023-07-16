What is a show-cause penalty? Is Jeremy Pruitt's future in jeopardy as Tennessee lands an $8 million fine?

Jeremy Pruitt was hit with a six-year show cause order by the NCAA committee on Friday. A show-cause penalty is a disciplinary action imposed on an individual by the NCAA, that restricts participation in college sports for a particular period of time.

The University of Tennessee was also fined $8 million by the committee after being found guilty of over 200 separate infractions, among which 18 were classified as Level I violations. The school, however, avoided a bowl game ban but will be on five-year probation.

An independent compliance review of the program will also be conducted every year throughout the five-year period. The investigation found evidence that Jeremy Pruitt and his wife had made an impermissible cash payment of $60,000 to players' families.

Showcase penalty and full list of punishments for the Tennessee Volunteers

After the conclusion of a three-year investigation by the NCAA committee on infractions, Tennessee Volunteers football was sanctioned with a long list of punishments.

However, due to the program's cooperation with the committee during the period of investigation, it has notably avoided a post-season bowl game ban. Below is the list of sanctions levied on the Volunteers football team and former head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

- Five-years probation

- $8 million fine

-Reduction of 28 scholarships over five years

- 16-scholarship reduction self-imposed

loss of 36 official visits (at least four per year) over five years

- Official visits are limited to 10 regular-season games, four vs. SEC opponents over five years

- Loss of 40 unofficial visits by recruits for 40 weeks over five years

- Cease communication with recruits for 28 weeks over five years

- Vacated wins from the Jeremy Pruitt era

- Six-year show-cause order for Jeremy Pruitt

- One season suspension if hired by an NCAA school

- Show-cause orders for ex-defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley, ex-director of recruiting Bethany Gunn and ex-assistant director of recruiting Chantryce Boone

With the avoidance of a bowl game ban, the case serves as further evidence of the primary principle when engaging with the NCAA is cooperation. Many institutions have previously avoided tougher sanctions by cooperating, and Tennessee is the latest to join the list.

What does the future hold for Jeremy Pruitt?

The coaching career of Jeremy Pruitt faces stagnation after the NCAA show-cause order. He has been restricted from participating in college football in any capacity for six years.

However, the sanction is only limited to college football. Pruitt still has a chance of securing a top job in the NFL. Notably, he was employed by the New York Giants as a senior defensive assistant in 2021 after he lost his job at Tennessee.

Nonetheless, the dark shadow of the NCAA rule violation will continue to linger around him. This could prevent him from getting considered for appointments across the board.

