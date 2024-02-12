What sport did Kylie Kelce play in college? Taking a looking at Eagles center Jason Kelce's partner 

Kiley Kelce, the wife of Super Bowl-winning center Jason Kelce, attended Cabrini University where she graduated in 2017 with a degree in communications. While studying there, Kiley played field hockey and even became the school's women's field hockey captain.

Speaking about the experience, she said:

“One of the best decisions I’ve ever made was to become a part of the Cabrini Field Hockey family. The experience gave me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.”

She remains engaged with the sport in some ways, participating in a field hockey clinic for girls in the Kansas City area as recently as in November 2023.

How did Kiley Kelce and Jason Kelce meet?

In September 2023, in an episode of the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast, Kiley revealed she and Jason Kelce me the dating app Tinder. She added not knowing who Jason was:

"Well, his profile at the time was something to the effect of; I want to have deep meaningful conversations and talk about getting married and having kids or something like that."

She added in light-hearted laughter:

"You fell asleep 45 minutes after I got there on the bar table because he was too drunk."

Jason Kelce agreed, saying:

"Not a good first date, (I) got a little bit too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life. It was love at first sight,"

They got married in June 2018.