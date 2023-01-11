What are Stetson Bennett's high school stats and records? Exploring the Georgia QB's pre-college career

Quarterback Stetson Bennett led Georgia to a commanding 65-7 victory against TCU to claim the 2023 National Championship. For the second consecutive year, Bennett has been awarded the offensive MVP of the National Championship Game.

In addition to adding 39 running yards and scoring two rushing touchdowns, the sixth-year senior passed for 304 yards and four scores. In the national championship game, he is now tied with Joe Burrow for the most touchdowns in a national title game.

Bennett was born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 28, 1997. His family relocated from Atlanta to Nahunta, Georgia, while he was in first grade. Bennett is the grandson of Buddy Bennett, who was a quarterback and then a coach for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks from 1958 to 1960.

His family relocated to Blackshear, Georgia when he was in eighth grade, where he attended Pierce County High School and played high school football. There, he led the team in three straight appearances in the state playoffs. He threw for 3,724 yards, rushed for 500 more, and scored a total of 40 touchdowns as a senior. Bennett threw for 6,648 yards during his high school career.

In the history of Georgia high school football, only 10 other players have thrown for as many yards in a single season. Among them are current NFL quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Taylor Heinicke.

Bennett eventually established himself as a familiar figure in the recruiting industry. Many FBS and FCS institutions made offers to him once he attracted their interest. Bennett enrolled at Georgia, the school from where both of his parents received their degrees.

Will Stetson Bennett get drafted in the NFL?

Stetson Bennett finished his senior year at Georgia and plans to enter the NFL draft in 2023. His prospects of being picked into the NFL are high, and many teams will want him on their roster. He may not be picked in the first round, but he will be a strong option for teams in the later stages.

Bennett had his finest season in 2022, appearing in 15 games and throwing for 4,127 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has already guided his squad to two national championship games.

In four seasons, he had a pass completion percentage of 65.1, 8,428 passing yards, 66 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.

Stetson Bennett was selected as a nominee for the Manning Award in 2022. During his six years at Georgia, Stetson Bennett won two SEC crowns, four New Year's Six Bowls, and two National Championships. Individual MVP titles for the SEC Championship, Orange Bowl, and National Championship games have also gone to him.

