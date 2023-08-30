The SEC is one of the premier college football conferences and for a good reason. It has hosted a lot of the best-ever college football programs in its storied history, and it continues to do so today. But that said, what teams have been in the SEC the longest?

We are going to answer that question here. Aside from that, however, we'll also take a look at which of these SEC teams have been the most successful regardless of how long they've been in the conference.

Teams that have been in the SEC since its formation

Out of the 14 current member teams, 10 of them have been with the SEC since it was founded in 1933. These teams are:

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Alabama

Auburn

LSU

Mississippi

Mississippi State

These 10 teams have been members of the SEC for 90 years — far longer than the other four schools. All of them have seen their fair share of success relative to the longevity of their membership in the conference.

What teams have been in the SEC the longest without winning a national title?

It's well-known who the usual top dogs in the conference are: Alabama, LSU and recently Georgia. But other teams have been in the SEC long enough and still haven't won a lot of titles, specifically national championships.

So far, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt are the only two original SEC members who still haven't won a national championship in football yet. They are joined by relative newcomers South Carolina (joined in 1991) and Missouri (joined in 2012).

How successful are SEC college football teams in the NCAA?

Pretty successful, all things considered. The SEC is one of the Power Five conferences in college football because it hosts several of the most highly successful college football programs in the country.

Alabama is among these programs. The Crimson Tide has a 953-335-43 all-time record with the NCAA's second-best winning percentage at .732. Only the Ohio State Buckeyes have a slightly better percentage at .733, and only Michigan has won more games.

Other SEC teams have been reaping accolades in the last five years as well. For one, the Georgia Bulldogs have a 60-8 record during that span, culminating in a sky-high 88.2% win percentage. Alabama follows at close second with 62-7 (88.1%), while LSU is at third with 46-19 (75.4%). Texas A&M (39-21, 65%) and Florida (41-22, 64.1%) round up the top five, via AggiesWire.