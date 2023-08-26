What is Urban Meyer's record against Nick Saban?

Urban Meyer's record against Nick Saban qualifies as one of the most balanced head-to-head in the annals of college football. These are two absolute legends of the game with a combined record of 10 national championships and 16 conference championships between them. That alone gives an idea of how iconic a clash is, between the two.

While we probably will never see them go head to head again, it's very wholesome to revisit Urban Meyer's record against Nick Saban. And that, especially as the college football season finally arrives.

Exploring every game of Urban Meyer's record against Nick Saban

Urban Meyer and Nick Saban have only been on opposing sides four times in their entire careers. And in the four meetings, the two shared the spoils with each claiming two wins.

Meyer and Saban faced off for the first time at the SEC Championship Game in 2008. Meyer's Florida Gators got the better of Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide in a 31-20 win.

It wasn't long after when a rematch took place. For the second time, these two titans met in the SEC Championship Game, this time in 2009. The tide turned in this game and Saban's Alabama obtained a comprehensive 32-13 victory.

Their third clash was less eventful than the first two. It came in the 2010 regular season when Saban's Alabama was ranked No. 1 in the country. Saban's side lived up to the ranking by thrashing No. 7 Florida, coached of course by Meyer, 31-6.

It was the last game Meyer played against Saban as an SEC foe. By their next matchup, Meyer had switched to the Big Ten side, Ohio State Buckeyes. Still, at Alabama, Saban led his side to face Meyer's Ohio State in the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinals. Meyer beat Saban 42-35 and went ahead to win that edition of the college football national championship.

Judging by Urban Meyer's record against Nick Saban, it's hard to conclude who's had the better of the rivalry between the two. Meyer has undoubtedly had the upper hand at the biggest stages. Twice, he ousted Saban on his way to claim silverware. Saban only managed a title win courtesy of a win against Meyer once.

Even though they only played four games against each other, Saban and Meyer created a legacy of one of college football's most exciting rivalries. Meyer has stepped aside from coaching college football, but we still have the privilege of watching Saban for a few more years.