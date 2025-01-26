"What is wrong with people?" - When Coach Prime set the record straight on rumored beef between Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter

Colorado teammates Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders have generated a lot of discourse with a stellar season for the Buffaloes during which they fell just short of the Big 12 championship game.

Hunter and Sanders have also been tabbed as among the top three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft in several mock drafts, including by ESPN and CBS Sports.

In a clip posted on the "Well Off Media" YouTube page in May 2024, Deion Sanders rubbished speculation about beef between the Heisman winner and his son, Shedeur (4:27).

"You know what I read? This is how crazy and ignorant people are," Deion Sanders said. "That Shedeur and Travis are beefing. This is how stupid people are because Travis was on the game and Shedeur was mad. What is wrong with people man! They have no idea. But they've gotta have something to talk about. What else are they gonna talk about?"

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter share special connection

Travis Hunter credits Shedeur Sanders with convincing him to join the Jackson State Tigers in 2021 when the Sanders clan was still in the FCS. The trio, alongside Shilo Sanders, followed Coach Prime to the FBS when he took the Colorado Buffaloes job in 2022.

During a September 2024 interview with "Clutch Sports," Hunter revealed the special connection that he has built up with Shedeur over the years.

"Shedeur and I have been playing together for a few years now and we have built a relationship where we can just give each other a look and know what that means," Travis Hunter said.

"He knows that whenever he throws the ball, I will be there to catch it, and having that relationship as a receiver with a quarterback is unique. On and off the field, he is a leader and always looks to bring out the best in those around him."

During his historic 2024 college football season, Shedeur backed Hunter to win the Heisman Trophy despite still being in the running himself, highlighting the bond between the two.

The duo led Colorado to bowl eligibility for the first time in eight years and an incredible 9-4 record despite being tabbed to finish among the bottom teams in the Big 12 standings.

Shedeur Sanders was also one of the Sanders clan, alongside his father, Coach Prime, who accompanied Travis Hunter to the Heisman Ceremony in New York.

