As Colorado embarks on its first Big 12 campaign, Travis Hunter's renewed health is a major reason for the program's optimism. The Buffaloes hit a tailspin last year following their two-way standout's liver laceration.

While his latest on-field pairing with quarterback Shedeur Sanders has heightened the mood in Colorado, his personal relationship with the Sanders family has shaped his college football career.

On Thursday, Coach Prime teased Shedeur by posting an Instagram clip of Hunter wearing the sideline leader's trademark white hat.

“I stole this from your dad, bro. What that means?" Hunter said. “That means I’m the favorite, huh? That’s crazy.”

Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders share unique relationship

In 2021, Travis Hunter was a blue-chip recruit. Elite colleges pursued him heavily before he committed to the Florida State Seminoles, where Deion Sanders starred.

However, when Coach Prime called, Hunter stunned the college football world by flipping his commitment from an FBS school to an FCS college (Jackson State) where Sanders coached.

This reversal was so controversial that Nick Saban claimed Jackson State paid Hunter a million dollars to secure his commitment. Hunter and Sanders denied the allegation.

When Sanders took the Colorado Buffaloes coaching job, Hunter and his son Shedeur joined him, forming the core of the Coach Prime project.

During 2024 media days, Sanders praised Hunter for his all-around qualities.

“He’s a good human being, he’s not smoking, not drinking, not outside whoring, not doing crazy things,” Sanders said. “He’s got one of the highest GPAs on the team, he’s a great human being, and he can play. His character is second to none. That’s why I don’t mind fishing with him. And he coming to Texas. And we’re not talking about fishing on the boat, although we talk junk to each other all the time, but we’re talking about life.

"We’re talking about the next move. We talk about land acquisition. We’re talking about so many different things in life, fathering, you know, loving, how the family plays a role in all of this. So it’s just a delight to have caught him coming straight out of high school.”

Sanders and Hunter are the two Colorado Buffaloes tabbed as guaranteed first-round draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

