What did Xavier Smith say about Deion Sanders? Former Colorado safety's comments explored

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes are at the center of attention again after the comment made by a former player of the program. Safety Xavier Smith recently spoke with The Athletic on how he and others were treated following the arrival of Coach Prime in Boulder.

What did Xavier Smith say about Deion Sanders?

In a story published by The Athletic on Monday, Xavier Smith, now at UTEP, detailed how he felt Deion Sanders ruined the confidence of Colorado players immediately after he arrived in Boulder in December 2022.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I was actually getting mad, like tears coming to my eyes. Because, bro, you never even tried to get to know me,” Smith told The Athletic. "He was destroying guys’ confidence and belief in themselves. The way he did it, it could’ve been done with a little more compassion.”

Smith said that Sanders didn't meet with him one-on-one for a discussion about entering the transfer portal. Instead, defensive coordinator Charles Kelly and safety Oakie Salave'a, a redshirt freshman like Smith, were also in the meeting. Salave'a is now a tight end for Hawaii.

“We sat on the sofa, and he’s talking to us, but he’s not even looking at us,” Smith said. “I’m looking Coach Kelly dead in his eyes. (Sanders) said he felt like I should hit the portal. He didn’t want me to waste a year thinking I could earn a spot.”

Following his hiring in December 2022 after a successful run at Jackson State, Deion Sanders explicitly communicated to the players that a significant portion of the team wouldn't return in 2023. He emphasized his desire to rejuvenate players who could still contribute effectively.

This immediately led to a mass exodus of Colorado players. The vast majority transferred before spring practice. Smith was one of the few who stayed to fight for a chance on the Colorado team but to no avail.

Shedeur Sanders replies Xavier Smith

Following the comment made by Xavier Smith, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders defended his father. He said he doesn't remember Smith appearing in practice and that he must have been thrown out by Deion Sanders for not being good enough.

“Ion even remember him tbh," Shedeur Sanders tweeted. "Bro had to be very mid at best.”

A host of current Colorado players have also defended Deion Sanders following Smith’s comment. Many, including new transfers, gave a good review of how things operate within the program by the coach and his staff.