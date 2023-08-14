What year did Johnny Manziel beat Alabama? Exploring the former Texas A&M alum's biggest rivalries in college

In the annals of college football history, few moments shine as brightly as when Johnny Manziel led Texas A&M to a monumental victory over Alabama.

The year was 2012, and the former Texas A&M quarterback had already begun etching his name into the sport's folklore. Affectionately known as "Johnny Football, he became a sensation for his electrifying play style in the high-powered offense of head coach Kevin Sumlin.

Ranked No.15, the Aggies traveled to Tuscaloosa on November 10, 2012, to play against the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide led by Nick Saban. The game will end up becoming one to remember for Texas A&M fans, presenting Johnny Manziel as a beloved figure in college football.

A recap of the electrifying game when Johnny Manziel beat Alabama

The Aggies quickly established a commanding 20-0 lead in the first quarter. Subsequently, the Crimson Tide responded with 17 consecutive points, courtesy of rushing touchdowns from TJ Yeldon and Eddie Lacey, along with a 28-yard field goal by Jeremy Shelley.

The Crimson Tide had managed to regain control of the game, putting the Aggies under intense pressure. However, Texas A&M extended their lead with a 29-yard field goal, making it 23-17. The thrilling matchup had by then surpassed the expectations of many fans.

With 10 minutes remaining in the game, the Aggies had possession of the ball. Johnny Manziel successfully connected with Malcome Kennedy against man coverage, executing a well-placed corner route for a 24-yard touchdown, taking the score to 29-17.

Subsequently, Alabama managed to secure a 54-yard touchdown through a pass from AJ McCarron to Amari Cooper. However, despite this effort, Texas A&M emerged victorious with a final score of 29-24, giving Kevin Sumlin a cherished victory over Nick Saban.

Johnny Manziel says Texas A&M had no expectation of winning

Manziel vs Alabama

In the recently released Netflix documentary titled "Untold: Johnny Football," which captured the life and career of Johnny Manziel, the quarterback said they weren't expecting to win at Bryant-Denny Stadium. That approach, nevertheless, made them play better.

“We have zero expectations to win this game,” Manziel revealed in the documentary. “And when you have that ‘What the f*ck,’ does-it-really-matter attitude, you play better.”

The win marked a pivotal moment not only in Manziel's career but also in the college football landscape.

It shattered the aura of invincibility surrounding Nick Saban's Alabama team and put Johnny Manziel on the national stage as a legitimate star of the sport.