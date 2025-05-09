When $80M-worth Nick Saban revealed how he became friends with Bill Belichick

Nick Saban and Bill Belichick are two successful football coaches. While Saban is seen as the greatest college football coach of all time with seven national championship titles, Belichick has won six Super Bowls.

Ad

It's fascinating that the two have been close friends from a young age and have maintained close ties since then. They met in Annapolis in 1982 while Saban was Navy’s defensive back coach, while Belichick's father, Steve, was an assistant in the program.

Saban, who's worth $80 million (according to CNW), explained how they met in an NFL Films documentary in 2022.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Bill used to come home in the summertime to visit his parents, and same age, same young guys trying to come up in the business, we just sort of naturally became friends,” Nick Saban said (0:34).

Ad

Trending

The bond between the two has continued to grow over the years as they make waves in their respective careers. They also had the opportunity to work together with the Cleveland Browns for four years.

“Bill probably got my job for me at the Houston Oilers, which was my first job in the NFL,” Saban said. “And then I went to Toledo as the head coach. I was there for one year. Bill gets the Cleveland Browns head coaching job, and he started calling me about coming to Cleveland to be the defensive coordinator.”

Ad

Bill Belichick commented on Nick Saban during his tenure with the Browns

Bill Belichick’s NFL head coaching journey started with the Cleveland Browns in 1991, with Nick Saban as his defensive coordinator.

In the aforementioned NFL Films documentary, Belichick talked about the impact Saban had in his success with the Browns.

“Nick was the first coach I hired and the best coach I hired,” Belichick said (1:52). “Nick was really my number one partner there, and I relied on him so heavily on every level. Yeah, I was the head coach at Cleveland, but whatever success we had, we wouldn't have achieved without him."

Ad

Saban also relished his experience under Belichick's leadership in Cleveland. It was a largely challenging job that prepared him for his coaching career.

“It was one of the best experiences of my coaching career,” Saban said (3:15). “It was one of the most difficult but I learned a tremendous amount and it's really helped me probably more, as much as anything in my career.”

Nick Saban and Bill Belichick parted ways after the 1994 NFL season, which was Belichick’s best with the Browns. Saban returned to college football and took the Michigan State job. Both coaches went on to become legendary in the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More