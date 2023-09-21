When is Bo Nix NFL draft eligible? Ducks QB's years of eligibility explored

Bo Nix has been draft-eligible since he ended his third season with the Auburn Tigers in 2021. Nix decided against declaring and moved to Oregon to continue honing his skills in the Pac-12.

There's general agreement that Bo Nix will declare for the 2024 NFL draft. Some experts even have him going as the first overall pick, but the majority agree that he will be the second quarterback next year behind USC's Caleb Williams. Nix is a sure first-rounder, given his experience and wealth of talent.

The 2023 season has been good for Nix so far, with the Oregon Ducks ranked No. 10 in the nation and him leading them to a 3-0 record. Next week, they face a serious test in the form of the uber-confident Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

This year, Bo Nix has thrown for 893 yards in three games, with eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions. He currently averages 9.1 yards per pass and has a completion percentage of 77.6%. However, Nix's running game has been quiet at only 60 yards, but let's not forget in 2022, he put in a career-high 510 rushing yards with 14 ground touchdowns.

Bo Nix is arguably the best quarterback the Ducks have had since Marcus Mariota.

Bo Nix at Auburn

Bo Nix was the Tigers quarterback for three seasons, from 2019 until 2021. While he had similar numbers in all seasons, his best was his freshman year, earning the SEC Freshman of the Year award.

Nix threw for 2542 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He started showing an ability to be a dual-threat QB, as he recorded 313 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

During his time at the Alabama school, Nix recorded three consecutive bowl defeats in the Outback, Citrus and Birmingham Bowls, respectively.

2022 Season at Oregon

Last year, his first season with the Pac-12 school, Nix led the Ducks to a 10-3 record and No. 15 ranking in the AP Poll to close the year. He also won his first bowl with a victory against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl.

Numbers-wise, he recorded career-highs with 3594 passing yards and 29 touchdown passes. He also had seven interceptions and finished the year with a passer rating of 165.7.

Nix returned to Oregon in 2023 for his fifth year in college and said he was "all in" to win it with coach Dan Lanning.