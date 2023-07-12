When is Brent Venables speaking at Big 12 Media Days? How will Oklahoma's departure affect the conference's media value?

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables will be speaking at the Big 12 Media Days on Thursday, July 12 at approximately 11:50. This is on the second and last day of the event. Venables will be the last of the 14 Big 12 coaches to take part in the question and answer session.

The Big 12 Media Days will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The conference had initially planned to have all teams present at the venue for both days of the event. However, in a very busy period like this during the offseason, there is no time to waste.

This year's Big 12 Media Days will feature four new teams. Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and UCF officially joined the conference this month. The coaches' press conferences and player interviews will be broadcasted on ESPNU and ESPN+ for coverage on both days.

Brent Venables on Media Days and disappointing first season at Oklahoma

Brent Venables will be taking on his second Media Days as the head coach of Oklahoma. The former Kansas State linebacker was appointed as the 23rd substantive coach of the Sooners in December 2021, replacing Lincoln Riley who had departed for USC.

Venables' first season in charge at Oklahoma didn't go as planned. Virtually no analysts anticipated such a poor outing from the team. The program ended the 2022 season with a 6-7 record, the Sooners' first losing campaign since 1998.

It will be intriguing to hear his thoughts on how the Sooners plan to recover from their disappointing 2022 season during the Media Days session.

Notably, this will be the last participation of Oklahoma in the Big 12 Media Days. Alongside Texas, the program will be moving to the Southeastern Conference in 2024. Brent Venables is expected to have a lot of questions to answer on the realignment move.

Will Oklahoma's exit affect Big 12 media value?

Losing two of its biggest programs is definitely not a good thing for the Big 12. Texas and Oklahoma have been two of the most successful programs in the conference over the years. Their presence has brought significant attention to the Big 12.

However, the exit of the two teams is not expected to have an immediate impact on the media value of the conference. The Big 12 secured a six-year media deal worth $2.28 billion with ESPN and Fox in the last quarter of 2022 despite the exit of the two.

Nonetheless, the exit is expected to have an impact on the conference in the long run. Attention is expected to drop over time and the league will become less competitive. The Big 12 is, therefore, planning further expansion to mitigate this effect.

